Exmouth Players hoping audience has 'time of their life' with new play

The Exmouth Players are busy rehearsing their next production of comedy drama ‘Time of My Life’

The play will be performed at The Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth at 7.30pm Monday, August 8, and on Saturday, August 13 with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Sunday, August 14.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Come and find out if the path of true love runs smooth for Adam and Maureen.

"The Stratton family invite you to listen in as they gather at their favourite restaurant The Essa De Calvi to celebrate mother, Laura’s, birthday.

"The restaurant is owned by their old friend Ernesto Calvinu - you might notice a family resemblance between him and several of the waiters! In this cleverly constructed play the action continues in three time zones – past, present and future as the story unfolds and various skeletons start to emerge from the family cupboard.”

The Exmouth Players time of my life. - Credit: Kelman Media

Tickets available at www.blackmoretheatre.co.uk

The Exmouth Players, was founded in 1928, by a breakaway group from the Exmouth & District Drama League and plays were first produced at the Church Hall, Savoy 1935, then the Exmouth Pavilion in 1946.

In 1984 the Exmouth Players was granted a theatre license, and have performed at the Blackmore Theatre ever since.