Classic comedy California Suite this week at Exmouth's Blackmore Theatre

Emma Crane

Published: 2:50 PM May 9, 2022
The Exmouth Players present Neil Simon’s entertaining comedy California Suite at The Blackmore Theatre from Monday, May 9 through to Saturday 14.

Performances are 7.30pm each evening, plus a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Simon has a keen eye for the foibles of what we in Britain would call the middle classes, and this combined with his excellent dialogue always make for an entertaining evening.

In this play Simon returns to a favourite theme of using a hotel suite as the backdrop for glimpses into the diverse lives of the guests who pass through it. Through four contrasting stories we get to witness the hilarious and sometimes heart-breaking experiences of the characters who at different times inhabit suite 203-04 at the Beverley Hills Hotel, California. 

Tickets are available to book on line via the Blackmore Theatre website (click on ‘tickets’ at the top of the home page) or via the ticket line 07484 509514.
 

