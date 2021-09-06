Published: 4:30 PM September 6, 2021

It was good to be at the Blackmore Theatre again in July when the Exmouth Players welcomed audiences back to live theatre, and to see the improvements that had been made during the months of closure.

Ladies Day by Amanda Whittington, directed by Wendy Groves, was the perfect choice for their return production and had the audience on side right from the “off”!

The opening scene introduced the four ladies of the piece as they set about their mundane daily routine of filleting and packing fish – the “smell” almost permeated into the auditorium!

Their different characters were quickly established and portrayed convincingly, conveying a strong bond and feeling of camaraderie. The Northern accents were sustained throughout, and there were some wonderful lines. Pearl’s desire to attend York Races on Ladies’ Day as a “leaving-do” led to a terrific scene change from factory to Racecourse, with a stunningly painted backdrop of the Grandstand, all to the strains of Is This the Way to Amarillo, and bets were placed to match other Tony Christie songs!

Roz Ford was self-effacing single Mum Jan, with her eye on Martin Moore as Joe the brusque factory Foreman. Emily Fletcher made a suitably brash and sassy Shelley, evading the attentions of Brian Lawless, spot-on as the licentious TV Commentator,

and Laura Crook was the kind-hearted Linda who found comfort with Goff Harris as an endearing Irish jockey.

Pat Peters gave a stunning performance as Pearl, hoping to find her lost love “Barry the Bookie”, gently played by Andy Padmore, who sadly only returned as a ghost.

Martin Hurd made a believable “on course” drunk, and Lee Haddow a convincing “wide-boy” ticket tout,

The “gentlemen” of the piece, although mainly cameo roles, together with the nostalgic musical numbers were intrinsic to the story and made for smooth scene changes.

The whole piece was very well orchestrated throughout, and a thoroughly fun-filled enjoyable performance all round.

Graham Liverton, SW Councillor for The National Operatic & Dramatic Association was delighted to present The Players with a Certificate of Congratulations at their recent AGM.

Most certainly a winner!