New lease of life for play park after £100,000 investment

New play equipment unveiled at Redgates playpark. All aboard! Councillors Stuart Hughes, Steve Gazzard, Brenda Taylor and Geoff Jung. Picture: Dan Wilkins Archant

An Exmouth play area has been given a new lease of life following £100,000 worth of improvements.

Redgates play park, in Hadrians Way, has undergone a facelift with old equipment, which had been in place for 30 years, being replaced.

East Devon District Council has used its capital budget to fund the work.

Youngsters from Marpool Primary School and the 'Get Up and Go' sessions for toddlers at LED Leisure were consulted on the new design, which has a castle and pirate ship themes.

The most popular play equipment requested were a ground level trampoline, swings, a slide and a roundabout.

Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "This large play area was looking very old and parts of it were becoming unsafe.

"It's great that it's now being well used.

"Thanks to all the local children and young people who took part in the consultation."