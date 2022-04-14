Exmouth to light beacon as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

Special events in Exmouth to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee have been announced by the town council – including the lighting of a beacon at Orcombe Point.

The main activities will take place during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend in June, but in the lead-up to it, Exmouth will have a Beacon Trail, starting on Saturday, April 30. This will be an interactive tour of the town centre, with QR codes that can be scanned to reveal information about the Queen’s 70-year reign and local events relating to each decade.

On Thursday, June 2, The Platinum Jubilee Beacons will be the first community event of the four-day Jubilee Weekend. In Exmouth, at 2pm, the Town Crier will announce a specially-written Proclamation heralding the lighting of the beacons later that evening. At 9.35pm a local piper will play Diu Regnare, a unique tune specially written for the occasion, and at 9.45pm community choirs across all the participating nations will then sing the specially composed Song for the Commonwealth as thousands of beacons are lit at 9.45pm.

On Sunday, June 5, there will be a Jubilee Celebration Day as part of the Exmouth Festival, from 12pm at the Imperial Recreation Ground. This will be free to access with a £5 or more donation encouraged. There will be a Big Jubilee Lunch, with people bringing their own picnics or buying food on site, and a range of entertainment and workshops.

Councillor Steve Gazzard, Mayor of Exmouth, said: “We are all really excited to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and our plans in Exmouth are really shaping up so that there is something for everyone.”

Councillor Joy Whipps, chair of the festival and events working party, said “We are so pleased to be able to hold events again and by incorporating the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations with Exmouth Festival we hope to make this year very special.

“We hope you can join us over the bank holiday weekend and show your support by donating in our collection buckets. These generous donations enable these free events to take place.”

For more information on the Jubilee celebrations, contact Exmouth Town Council by email reception@exmouth.gov.uk or telephone 01395 276167.