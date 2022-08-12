Plastic free fest held in Exmouth

Exmouth held its own plastic free festival on the seafront.

Taking place last Sunday (August 7), between 10am and 4pm, the event was held at Sideshore near Mickeys Restaurant on Exmouth seafront.

Also in attendance were the Zero Waste Store, who sell cleaning products and shampoo in biodegradable packaging to cut down on single use plastics which then end up in the sea.

Other Exmouth businesses charities and groups attended including the RNLI Lifeguard service, Exmouth in Bloom, Sideshore and highlighting the work that they do keeping beaches clean, Plastic Free Exmouth.

All the companies were promoting the need to cut out single use plastics from our lives, and to start using more sustainable methods.

The event hosted sea themed toys and games for kids to get involved in, and other local businesses like Two Drifters, a Devon business which produces carbon negative rum were also there.

Exmouth Mayor, Steve Gazzard attended and officially opened the event at 10am.

Plastic Free Exmouth is an active group working with Exmouth Council, businesses, schools, and individuals to gain certification for a Plastic Free Community with Surfers Against Sewage.

The group also hold beach cleaning events which members of the public can attend to help clear rubbish and litter from the beach. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for more information on when to join their next beach clean.

A spokesperson for Plastic Free Exmouth said: "Thank you to Sideshore for letting us use your grounds, thank you to all the stall holders who made it such a brilliant day, thank you to every business and organisation who donated something towards our raffle, thank you to our lovely Mayor for taking the time to come down and open the event, thank you to the wonderful LOA who played the piano, sang and provided the background music for the day and thank you Exmouth Community for coming out and supporting the event."

To find out more about Plastic Free Exmouth follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/373413206513028/