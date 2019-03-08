Advanced search

Crocuses planted in Exmouth for World Polio Day

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 October 2019

Members of the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District plant crocuses for World Polio Day. Picture: Frank Hart-Venn

Members of the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District plant crocuses for World Polio Day. Picture: Frank Hart-Venn

The planting of purple flowers in Exmouth to mark World Polio Day has extra significance this year.

Rotarians gathered at the Holy Trinity Church, in Rolle Road, on Monday (October 28) morning to plant up to 3,000 crocus corms.

In what has become an annual event, members of the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District planted the purple flower, the same colour as the dye used to mark a child's finger when they have been immunised from polio.

This year's planting has extra significance as Rotary International announced, on World Polio Day, wild poliovirus type 3 had been eradicated worldwide.

In previous years members of the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District have planted the purple flowers in Phear Park and at the end of Exeter Road.

In total, the Rotarians have planted nearly 15,000 crocuses in Exmouth.

Donations to the cause can be made in writing to treasurer Linda Wilson, The Rotary Club of Exmouth Trust Fund (Polio), The Rotary Club of Exmouth and District, 1 Church Road, Exmouth, EX8 1RZ.

