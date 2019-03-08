Shiver me timbers! Pirates have arrived in Exmouth

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

A trio of pirates has set sail for Exmouth to prove mental health is no barrier to a life under the skull and crossbones.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Moulder, 26, his partner Lauren Butler 23, and friend Dan Bettison, aged 28, have been seen around Exmouth, taking part in community events and welcoming youngsters to the town's cinema.

They have arrived from North Devon and while pirates historically have pillaged and plundered around the towns they visit, this trio want to spread some community spirit.

Mr Moulder, who is the captain of the three-person crew, said he and his partner have suffered with mental health issues and want to prove it does not hold them back.

He said taking part in pirate re-enactments has helped him deal with his ADHD.

Mr Moulder said: "If you put your mind to it, you can do anything you want."

The trio were part of a pirate re-enactment group in Ilfracombe when they discovered Exmouth did not have its own version.

Shortly after launching the not-for-profit Exmouth Pirates earlier this year, they began helping out at the cinema, welcoming children to the weekly kids' club and was a walking entry in the town's returning carnival.

Mr Moulder wants to be part of other community events.

He said: "We didn't want to be part of a group and be led ¬- we want to be part of the community."

Mr Moulder said people in Exmouth have been very welcoming.

The pirates have set their sights on the town's schools and want to visit youngsters with the hope of educating them about the history of pirates.

Mr Moulder said: "When I was at school, I learned best when it was interactive."

The 'ultimate dream' for the group would be to buy a ship and transform it into a pirate-themed tourist attraction.

Exmouth Pirates are looking for community events to take part in and encourage anyone who sees them around Exmouth to talk to them and have their photograph taken.

Anyone who wants the pirates to be part of their community event can email exmouth.pirates19@gmail.com