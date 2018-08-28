Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Exmouth in pictures from iwitness24 members

PUBLISHED: 16:27 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 07 January 2019

A stunning little blue tit.

A stunning little blue tit.

Picture: Luke Hopkins

We’ve picked out a selection of photos, sent in via iwitness24 over the Christmas break.

December frosty sunrise off Exmouth. Picture: Brian WestawayDecember frosty sunrise off Exmouth. Picture: Brian Westaway

We’ve picked out a selection of some of our photos shared via our iwitness24 photography website over the Christmas break.

We saw some lovely colourful sunsets, cracking nighttime shots and beautiful wildlife images all taken within Exmouth.

If you would like to see your photos appearing in our web galleries then visit www.iwitness24.co.uk to sign up and start sharing your photos of Exmouth witn Enjoy Exmouth More.

Beautiful rainbow which seems to have its pot of gold on the Stuart Line Cruise ship. Picture: Richard TulipBeautiful rainbow which seems to have its pot of gold on the Stuart Line Cruise ship. Picture: Richard Tulip

The beach huts on Queen's Drive, on a sand blown road 01.01.2019. This was taken from the pavement by the beach, on the evening of New Year's Day, Tuesday 1st January 2019. The sand was blown onto the road, from the beach from last month's windy weather. Picture: Luke EveleighThe beach huts on Queen's Drive, on a sand blown road 01.01.2019. This was taken from the pavement by the beach, on the evening of New Year's Day, Tuesday 1st January 2019. The sand was blown onto the road, from the beach from last month's windy weather. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

A black-headed gull at Bystock Pools nature reserve. Picture: Luke HopkinsA black-headed gull at Bystock Pools nature reserve. Picture: Luke Hopkins

Friday 28th December 2018 - A walk on Budleigh beach at sunrise. Picture: Sue BabbFriday 28th December 2018 - A walk on Budleigh beach at sunrise. Picture: Sue Babb

Winter's morning mist over the Withycombe valley, Exmouth. Picture: Martin WhiteWinter's morning mist over the Withycombe valley, Exmouth. Picture: Martin White

Winter's red morning sky across the Withycombe valley, Exmouth. Picture: Martin WhiteWinter's red morning sky across the Withycombe valley, Exmouth. Picture: Martin White

Friday 28th December 2018. A walk on Budleigh beach at sunrise. Picture: Sue BabbFriday 28th December 2018. A walk on Budleigh beach at sunrise. Picture: Sue Babb

A cold bright (and dry) morning at Ladram Bay. Picture: Stephen BowesA cold bright (and dry) morning at Ladram Bay. Picture: Stephen Bowes

A still winters evening at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Stephen BowesA still winters evening at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Stephen Bowes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Rising houses prices in East Devon ‘set to rise further’

Brexit 'is the elephant in the room' for the UK housing market. Picture: Petr Kratochvil.

Brexit deal ‘will go to the wire’, says East Devon MP

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Most Read

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Investigation ‘ongoing’ into deaths of men at Norfolk poultry factory

Police at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough following an incident. Picture Simon Parkin.

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Grant Holt to kick-off town’s new artificial football pitch

Grant Holt taking part in the Norwich City Legends friendly match at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Whelan holds his nerve with late conversion as Cockles draw at University

Mark Wathes scores one of the Cockles tries at Exeter University. Picture JASON FAHY

Tett and Morrey see Budleigh to win at Otterton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Exmouth in pictures from iwitness24 members

A stunning little blue tit.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists