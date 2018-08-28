Gallery

Exmouth in pictures from iwitness24 members

A stunning little blue tit. Picture: Luke Hopkins

We’ve picked out a selection of photos, sent in via iwitness24 over the Christmas break.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

December frosty sunrise off Exmouth. Picture: Brian Westaway December frosty sunrise off Exmouth. Picture: Brian Westaway

We’ve picked out a selection of some of our photos shared via our iwitness24 photography website over the Christmas break.

We saw some lovely colourful sunsets, cracking nighttime shots and beautiful wildlife images all taken within Exmouth.

If you would like to see your photos appearing in our web galleries then visit www.iwitness24.co.uk to sign up and start sharing your photos of Exmouth witn Enjoy Exmouth More.

Beautiful rainbow which seems to have its pot of gold on the Stuart Line Cruise ship. Picture: Richard Tulip Beautiful rainbow which seems to have its pot of gold on the Stuart Line Cruise ship. Picture: Richard Tulip

The beach huts on Queen's Drive, on a sand blown road 01.01.2019. This was taken from the pavement by the beach, on the evening of New Year's Day, Tuesday 1st January 2019. The sand was blown onto the road, from the beach from last month's windy weather. Picture: Luke Eveleigh The beach huts on Queen's Drive, on a sand blown road 01.01.2019. This was taken from the pavement by the beach, on the evening of New Year's Day, Tuesday 1st January 2019. The sand was blown onto the road, from the beach from last month's windy weather. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

A black-headed gull at Bystock Pools nature reserve. Picture: Luke Hopkins A black-headed gull at Bystock Pools nature reserve. Picture: Luke Hopkins

Friday 28th December 2018 - A walk on Budleigh beach at sunrise. Picture: Sue Babb Friday 28th December 2018 - A walk on Budleigh beach at sunrise. Picture: Sue Babb

Winter's morning mist over the Withycombe valley, Exmouth. Picture: Martin White Winter's morning mist over the Withycombe valley, Exmouth. Picture: Martin White

Winter's red morning sky across the Withycombe valley, Exmouth. Picture: Martin White Winter's red morning sky across the Withycombe valley, Exmouth. Picture: Martin White

Friday 28th December 2018. A walk on Budleigh beach at sunrise. Picture: Sue Babb Friday 28th December 2018. A walk on Budleigh beach at sunrise. Picture: Sue Babb

A cold bright (and dry) morning at Ladram Bay. Picture: Stephen Bowes A cold bright (and dry) morning at Ladram Bay. Picture: Stephen Bowes