Readers wow us with their super Exmouth pics

Conditions were perfect for beautiful colors and a great reflection. The rest was a waiting game; also I had to endure a bit of flooding of my boots. :-) Thank God for this moment! Picture: Folrin Orasanu (c) copyright newzulu.com

A selection of beautiful photos sent in by our readers.

Stunning views over the estuary. Picture: Marion Lacey Stunning views over the estuary. Picture: Marion Lacey

The recent great weather has encouraged people to get out and about in the sun, many heading to the coast to capture a photo or two.

We've put together this gallery of great pictures sent in to the Journal by our readers for you to enjoy.

A single poppy by the river. Picture: Marion Lacey A single poppy by the river. Picture: Marion Lacey

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club say Thank You to RockFish Exmouth for their support! Picture: Hieth George Exmouth Beach Rescue Club say Thank You to RockFish Exmouth for their support! Picture: Hieth George

Colourful characters at Exmouth Pride. Picture: Renata Anniejane Rebecca Amethyst Arnold Colourful characters at Exmouth Pride. Picture: Renata Anniejane Rebecca Amethyst Arnold

Point in view Chapel. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Point in view Chapel. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

My first summer views of the estuary coastline. Picture: Jake Goodwin My first summer views of the estuary coastline. Picture: Jake Goodwin

This was taken just after 9pm (BST) on Tuesday 9th July 2019, when walking back past the Exmouth Observation wheel and Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Luke Eveleigh This was taken just after 9pm (BST) on Tuesday 9th July 2019, when walking back past the Exmouth Observation wheel and Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Exmouth while paddling. Also saw what looked like a carrier bag floating in the sea. At the time I wondered if it was a jelly. Walking back up from the sea we saw this one 'sunbathing'. Two questions we had are - were they stingers & will the washed up ones going to be okay? Picture: Melanie Knight Exmouth while paddling. Also saw what looked like a carrier bag floating in the sea. At the time I wondered if it was a jelly. Walking back up from the sea we saw this one 'sunbathing'. Two questions we had are - were they stingers & will the washed up ones going to be okay? Picture: Melanie Knight

Taken at the top of Albion Hill in Exmouth on the 5th of July 2019 - it looked like the sky was on fire. Picture: Nina Brevik Taken at the top of Albion Hill in Exmouth on the 5th of July 2019 - it looked like the sky was on fire. Picture: Nina Brevik

Taken on a cruise to Countess Weir Road Bridge with Stuart line Cruises. Picture: Steve Nosworthy Taken on a cruise to Countess Weir Road Bridge with Stuart line Cruises. Picture: Steve Nosworthy

Took my friend doing a flip at the beach. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy Took my friend doing a flip at the beach. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy

Hi, the attached photograph was taken by my 10 year old daughter Ella Wastell on Friday 05 July. I thought it was so good that I told her that we should share it with the Exmouth Journal and that they may print it in their newspaper. She would be over the moon to see it attributed to her. Fingers crossed. Picture: Ella Wastell Hi, the attached photograph was taken by my 10 year old daughter Ella Wastell on Friday 05 July. I thought it was so good that I told her that we should share it with the Exmouth Journal and that they may print it in their newspaper. She would be over the moon to see it attributed to her. Fingers crossed. Picture: Ella Wastell

While walking with my friends on Woodbury Common we visited Bystock pond. This baby moorhen - as big as it's parents - just needed the security of standing on something. He paddled from a log to a lily pad for security underfoot calling anxiously to his parents. Picture: Elizabeth Johnson While walking with my friends on Woodbury Common we visited Bystock pond. This baby moorhen - as big as it's parents - just needed the security of standing on something. He paddled from a log to a lily pad for security underfoot calling anxiously to his parents. Picture: Elizabeth Johnson

What's the good of paying my window cleaner good money when the next day this happens! It made a tremendous thump when it landed. I bet it saw stars! Picture: Barbara Mellor What's the good of paying my window cleaner good money when the next day this happens! It made a tremendous thump when it landed. I bet it saw stars! Picture: Barbara Mellor

The second Exmouth Gig Rowing Club Regatta had an incredible day of racing with the clubs of the Jurassic League at Exmouth - last day of June! Picture: Hieth George The second Exmouth Gig Rowing Club Regatta had an incredible day of racing with the clubs of the Jurassic League at Exmouth - last day of June! Picture: Hieth George

Sun was setting as I took my dog down to the estuary and I was lucky enough to get this beautiful photo. Picture: Sue Babb Sun was setting as I took my dog down to the estuary and I was lucky enough to get this beautiful photo. Picture: Sue Babb

Down by the estuary. Picture: Sue Babb Down by the estuary. Picture: Sue Babb

Some familiar Exmouth landmarks. Picture: Sue Babb Some familiar Exmouth landmarks. Picture: Sue Babb

Taken on a cruise to Countess Weir Road Bridge with Stuart line Cruises Taken on a cruise to Countess Weir Road Bridge with Stuart line Cruises

Having fun in the water on a warm Sunday morning. Picture: Hieth George Having fun in the water on a warm Sunday morning. Picture: Hieth George