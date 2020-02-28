Exmouth Photo Group score highly in major competition
PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 March 2020
Archant
Exmouth Photography Group: February club report
Over the last month we have had several "project evenings", where club members show their own pictures and talk about the techniques they have used or places they have been, explains club chairman Ian Bateman.
During these talks we have been 'taken' on trips to Canada, Vietnam, the Lake District and Cuba, among others.
We had a talk by Peter Crane, who came down from Swindon to explain how he captures candid images of everyday scenes in cities and towns, a style known as street photography.
February also saw the group enter a major competition, open to all of the 102 camera clubs in the West Country. This was held in the Corn Exchange in Exeter, and we were very pleased to come joint 8th place overall.
These pictures are all from a recent internal competition, showing what members get up to.
We meet weekly in the Judith Telfer Centre at the Community College. Full details at: www.exmouthphotogroup.com
