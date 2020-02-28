Advanced search

Exmouth Photo Group score highly in major competition

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 March 2020

Winter Sunset Picture: Brian Westaway

Winter Sunset Picture: Brian Westaway

Exmouth Photography Group: February club report

Cuban Wash Day Picture: Mo MartinCuban Wash Day Picture: Mo Martin

Over the last month we have had several "project evenings", where club members show their own pictures and talk about the techniques they have used or places they have been, explains club chairman Ian Bateman.

During these talks we have been 'taken' on trips to Canada, Vietnam, the Lake District and Cuba, among others.

We had a talk by Peter Crane, who came down from Swindon to explain how he captures candid images of everyday scenes in cities and towns, a style known as street photography.

February also saw the group enter a major competition, open to all of the 102 camera clubs in the West Country. This was held in the Corn Exchange in Exeter, and we were very pleased to come joint 8th place overall.

Cliff Fall Reflection Picture: Sandra MortonCliff Fall Reflection Picture: Sandra Morton

These pictures are all from a recent internal competition, showing what members get up to.

We meet weekly in the Judith Telfer Centre at the Community College. Full details at: www.exmouthphotogroup.com

Browsing Picture: Mike GillanBrowsing Picture: Mike Gillan

A Fighter in Repose Picture: Dave GroutA Fighter in Repose Picture: Dave Grout

Zig Zag Picture: Sheila HaycoxZig Zag Picture: Sheila Haycox

Watching the Pier Picture: Ian BatemanWatching the Pier Picture: Ian Bateman

Storm Doris, Newhaven Picture: Paul GaleStorm Doris, Newhaven Picture: Paul Gale

Moonrise Picture: Ian BatemanMoonrise Picture: Ian Bateman

Spirit of Water Picture: Elaine BatemanSpirit of Water Picture: Elaine Bateman

Last of the Light Picture: Lynn Middleton-FlynnLast of the Light Picture: Lynn Middleton-Flynn

Inside the Reichstag Dome Picture: Christine ChittockInside the Reichstag Dome Picture: Christine Chittock

High Water, Ilfracombe Picture: John WickettHigh Water, Ilfracombe Picture: John Wickett

Eloise Picture: Carol HyettEloise Picture: Carol Hyett

Frosty Morning Train Picture: Andy LockFrosty Morning Train Picture: Andy Lock

