Photo club's work from summer season of outings
PUBLISHED: 16:09 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 26 July 2019
Checkout the Exmouth Photo Group's fabulous summer shots.
Exmouth Photo Group's chairman Ian Bateman gives a round-up of the club's activities this season.
"In the summer months the club's usual programme is replaced by trips and outings to local places of interest.
"Recently we visited The Jolly Roger in Bovey Tracey — an amazing treasure trove of lifesize models, plus the hidden gardens at Trago Mills and the House of Marbles.
"Some members also enjoyed a trip on a Stuart Line cruise to Torbay, passing close to the wonderful rock formations along the coast.
"The pictures show some of the places that we've gone to plus some from locations further afield that members have visited."
Details of this summer's outings can be found on the club website: www.exmouthphotogroup.com If you would like to come along to any of these days out then contact the club via the website.
