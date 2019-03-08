Advanced search

Photo club's work from summer season of outings

PUBLISHED: 16:09 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 26 July 2019

Clock Tower Exmouth. Picture: Christine Chittock

Clock Tower Exmouth. Picture: Christine Chittock

Archant

Checkout the Exmouth Photo Group's fabulous summer shots.

Barrel Jellyfish. Picture: Ian BatemanBarrel Jellyfish. Picture: Ian Bateman

Exmouth Photo Group's chairman Ian Bateman gives a round-up of the club's activities this season.

"In the summer months the club's usual programme is replaced by trips and outings to local places of interest.

White table. Picture: Mike GillanWhite table. Picture: Mike Gillan

"Recently we visited The Jolly Roger in Bovey Tracey ­— an amazing treasure trove of lifesize models, plus the hidden gardens at Trago Mills and the House of Marbles.

"Some members also enjoyed a trip on a Stuart Line cruise to Torbay, passing close to the wonderful rock formations along the coast.

Trago Mills Peacock. Picture: Elaine BatemanTrago Mills Peacock. Picture: Elaine Bateman

"The pictures show some of the places that we've gone to plus some from locations further afield that members have visited."

Details of this summer's outings can be found on the club website: www.exmouthphotogroup.com If you would like to come along to any of these days out then contact the club via the website.

Topsham reader on the Quay. Picture: Mike GillanTopsham reader on the Quay. Picture: Mike Gillan

Topsham Shell House. Picture: Mike GillanTopsham Shell House. Picture: Mike Gillan

Smugglers Cave at Horse Cove. Picture: Ian BatemanSmugglers Cave at Horse Cove. Picture: Ian Bateman

Rounding the Buoy. Picture: Deirdre JenningsRounding the Buoy. Picture: Deirdre Jennings

Rippon Tor Rifle Range (mono). Picture: Ian BatemanRippon Tor Rifle Range (mono). Picture: Ian Bateman

Rippon Tor Rifle Range (colour). Picture: Ian BatemanRippon Tor Rifle Range (colour). Picture: Ian Bateman

Red boat Brixham. Picture: Christine ChittockRed boat Brixham. Picture: Christine Chittock

Parson and Clerk sea Stacks. Picture: Ian BatemanParson and Clerk sea Stacks. Picture: Ian Bateman

Near Ebford. Picture: John PerriamNear Ebford. Picture: John Perriam

Natural History Museum. Picture: Ian BatemanNatural History Museum. Picture: Ian Bateman

Llyn Padarn. Picture: John PerriamLlyn Padarn. Picture: John Perriam

Lunar Eclipse over Exmouth. Picture: Ian BatemanLunar Eclipse over Exmouth. Picture: Ian Bateman

Jolly Roger Diver. Picture: Elaine BatemanJolly Roger Diver. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Hawkridge Centre Visit. Picture: Bryan WebbHawkridge Centre Visit. Picture: Bryan Webb

Garden Gate. Picture: Mike GillanGarden Gate. Picture: Mike Gillan

Drops. Picture: John PerriamDrops. Picture: John Perriam

Diffraction. Picture: John PerriamDiffraction. Picture: John Perriam

Brixham Reflections. Picture: Christine ChittockBrixham Reflections. Picture: Christine Chittock

