Photo club's work from summer season of outings

Clock Tower Exmouth. Picture: Christine Chittock Archant

Checkout the Exmouth Photo Group's fabulous summer shots.

Barrel Jellyfish. Picture: Ian Bateman Barrel Jellyfish. Picture: Ian Bateman

Exmouth Photo Group's chairman Ian Bateman gives a round-up of the club's activities this season.

"In the summer months the club's usual programme is replaced by trips and outings to local places of interest.

White table. Picture: Mike Gillan White table. Picture: Mike Gillan

"Recently we visited The Jolly Roger in Bovey Tracey ­— an amazing treasure trove of lifesize models, plus the hidden gardens at Trago Mills and the House of Marbles.

"Some members also enjoyed a trip on a Stuart Line cruise to Torbay, passing close to the wonderful rock formations along the coast.

Trago Mills Peacock. Picture: Elaine Bateman Trago Mills Peacock. Picture: Elaine Bateman

"The pictures show some of the places that we've gone to plus some from locations further afield that members have visited."

Details of this summer's outings can be found on the club website: www.exmouthphotogroup.com If you would like to come along to any of these days out then contact the club via the website.

Topsham reader on the Quay. Picture: Mike Gillan Topsham reader on the Quay. Picture: Mike Gillan

Topsham Shell House. Picture: Mike Gillan Topsham Shell House. Picture: Mike Gillan

Smugglers Cave at Horse Cove. Picture: Ian Bateman Smugglers Cave at Horse Cove. Picture: Ian Bateman

Rounding the Buoy. Picture: Deirdre Jennings Rounding the Buoy. Picture: Deirdre Jennings

Rippon Tor Rifle Range (mono). Picture: Ian Bateman Rippon Tor Rifle Range (mono). Picture: Ian Bateman

Rippon Tor Rifle Range (colour). Picture: Ian Bateman Rippon Tor Rifle Range (colour). Picture: Ian Bateman

Red boat Brixham. Picture: Christine Chittock Red boat Brixham. Picture: Christine Chittock

Parson and Clerk sea Stacks. Picture: Ian Bateman Parson and Clerk sea Stacks. Picture: Ian Bateman

Near Ebford. Picture: John Perriam Near Ebford. Picture: John Perriam

Natural History Museum. Picture: Ian Bateman Natural History Museum. Picture: Ian Bateman

Llyn Padarn. Picture: John Perriam Llyn Padarn. Picture: John Perriam

Lunar Eclipse over Exmouth. Picture: Ian Bateman Lunar Eclipse over Exmouth. Picture: Ian Bateman

Jolly Roger Diver. Picture: Elaine Bateman Jolly Roger Diver. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Hawkridge Centre Visit. Picture: Bryan Webb Hawkridge Centre Visit. Picture: Bryan Webb

Garden Gate. Picture: Mike Gillan Garden Gate. Picture: Mike Gillan

Drops. Picture: John Perriam Drops. Picture: John Perriam

Diffraction. Picture: John Perriam Diffraction. Picture: John Perriam