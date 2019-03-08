Quiz

Exmouth Photo Group chairman takes on annual challenge

01 - Picture: Andy Lock Andy Lock LRPS

Can you name the titles of the books and films these photos illustrate?

02 - Picture: Roger Humphries 02 - Picture: Roger Humphries

Can you name the titles of the books and films these photos illustrate? Answers at bottom of the page.

The last 'indoors' meeting of the club was held in early May, before starting our summer programme of photo-walks and events.

03 - Picture: Mo Martin 03 - Picture: Mo Martin

The annual Chairman's Challenge competition was held on that evening, where the chairman chooses a different topic each year as a fun competition.

This year's theme was to illustrate a film or book title, and generated some very imaginative entries. I was tasked with guessing the title of each one, so as a challenge to the Journal readers this month I'm inviting you to play along by guessing the title of each of these pictures. The answers are printed upside-down opposite if you get stuck!

04 - Picture: Stella French 04 - Picture: Stella French

Until the formal meetings start again in September, the club has a series of outdoor meet-ups during the summer. Details of these can be seen on our website: www.exmouthphotogroup.com, and if you'd like to come along to any of these then drop us a line via the website.

Our next event is a photography seminar by renowned photographer Richard Wakefield on Saturday, June 8. Full details can be found on the club website.

05 - Picture: Gill Stocker 05 - Picture: Gill Stocker

06 - Picture: Elaine Bateman 06 - Picture: Elaine Bateman

07 - Picture: Mike Gillan 07 - Picture: Mike Gillan

08 - Picture: Christine Chittock 08 - Picture: Christine Chittock

09 - Picture: Caroline Ovens 09 - Picture: Caroline Ovens

10 - Picture: Carol Hyett 10 - Picture: Carol Hyett

11 - Picture: John Wickett 11 - Picture: John Wickett

12 - Picture: John Perriam 12 - Picture: John Perriam

13 - Picture: David Evans 13 - Picture: David Evans

14 - Picture: Roger Humphries 14 - Picture: Roger Humphries

15 - Picture: John Perriam 15 - Picture: John Perriam

16 - Picture: Elaine Bateman 16 - Picture: Elaine Bateman

17 - Picture: Peter Hyett 17 - Picture: Peter Hyett

18 - Picture: Stella French 18 - Picture: Stella French

19 - Picture: Peter Hyett 19 - Picture: Peter Hyett

20 - Picture: John Perriam 20 - Picture: John Perriam

21 - Picture: Sheila Haycox 21 - Picture: Sheila Haycox