Exmouth Photo Group chairman takes on annual challenge
PUBLISHED: 16:21 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 31 May 2019
Andy Lock LRPS
Can you name the titles of the books and films these photos illustrate?
The last 'indoors' meeting of the club was held in early May, before starting our summer programme of photo-walks and events.
The annual Chairman's Challenge competition was held on that evening, where the chairman chooses a different topic each year as a fun competition.
This year's theme was to illustrate a film or book title, and generated some very imaginative entries. I was tasked with guessing the title of each one, so as a challenge to the Journal readers this month I'm inviting you to play along by guessing the title of each of these pictures. The answers are printed upside-down opposite if you get stuck!
Until the formal meetings start again in September, the club has a series of outdoor meet-ups during the summer. Details of these can be seen on our website: www.exmouthphotogroup.com, and if you'd like to come along to any of these then drop us a line via the website.
Our next event is a photography seminar by renowned photographer Richard Wakefield on Saturday, June 8. Full details can be found on the club website.
