Exmouth Photo Group chairman takes on annual challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:21 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 31 May 2019

01 - Picture: Andy Lock

01 - Picture: Andy Lock

Andy Lock LRPS

Can you name the titles of the books and films these photos illustrate?

02 - Picture: Roger Humphries02 - Picture: Roger Humphries

Can you name the titles of the books and films these photos illustrate? Answers at bottom of the page.

The last 'indoors' meeting of the club was held in early May, before starting our summer programme of photo-walks and events.

03 - Picture: Mo Martin03 - Picture: Mo Martin

The annual Chairman's Challenge competition was held on that evening, where the chairman chooses a different topic each year as a fun competition.

This year's theme was to illustrate a film or book title, and generated some very imaginative entries. I was tasked with guessing the title of each one, so as a challenge to the Journal readers this month I'm inviting you to play along by guessing the title of each of these pictures. The answers are printed upside-down opposite if you get stuck!

04 - Picture: Stella French04 - Picture: Stella French

Until the formal meetings start again in September, the club has a series of outdoor meet-ups during the summer. Details of these can be seen on our website:  www.exmouthphotogroup.com, and if you'd like to come along to any of these then drop us a line via the website.

Our next event is a photography seminar by renowned photographer Richard Wakefield on Saturday, June 8.  Full details can be found on the club website.

05 - Picture: Gill Stocker05 - Picture: Gill Stocker

06 - Picture: Elaine Bateman06 - Picture: Elaine Bateman

07 - Picture: Mike Gillan07 - Picture: Mike Gillan

08 - Picture: Christine Chittock08 - Picture: Christine Chittock

09 - Picture: Caroline Ovens09 - Picture: Caroline Ovens

10 - Picture: Carol Hyett10 - Picture: Carol Hyett

11 - Picture: John Wickett11 - Picture: John Wickett

12 - Picture: John Perriam12 - Picture: John Perriam

13 - Picture: David Evans13 - Picture: David Evans

14 - Picture: Roger Humphries14 - Picture: Roger Humphries

15 - Picture: John Perriam15 - Picture: John Perriam

16 - Picture: Elaine Bateman16 - Picture: Elaine Bateman

17 - Picture: Peter Hyett17 - Picture: Peter Hyett

18 - Picture: Stella French18 - Picture: Stella French

19 - Picture: Peter Hyett19 - Picture: Peter Hyett

20 - Picture: John Perriam20 - Picture: John Perriam

21 - Picture: Sheila Haycox21 - Picture: Sheila Haycox

AnswersAnswers

