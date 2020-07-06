Photo club takes a closer look at macro photography
PUBLISHED: 17:11 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 06 July 2020
Photo group members have been getting creative with macro and close-up shots.
“With photographic opportunities being more limited this summer, our members have been trying out macro and close-up shots,” writes Exmouth Photo Club chairman Ian Bateman.
“A macro photograph is one where the size of the subject is recorded ‘life-size’. This is known as 1:1 ratio, and usually requires a special macro lens or close-up filter. This month’s photographs show a selection of close-up and macro images. Our programme of lectures through Zoom continues to flourish, and has enabled us to book speakers from all over the world. Highlight of the month was a superb presentation from Guy Edwardes, probably the best landscape photographer in the UK. This was a great success, and we had almost 100 people logging in to see it.”
The other big coup for the group this month was that Ian Bateman won a worldwide audio-visual competition with a sequence of images taken of a boat on Beer beach. This was adjudicated by 19 judging panels in ten countries and has elevated Exmouth Photo Group to the global stage.
For more club details visit: www.exmouthphotogroup.com
