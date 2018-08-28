Gallery

Exmouth Photo Group competitions get underway

Christmas Wish. Picture: Elaine Bateman Archant

Exmouth Photo Group members share some of their fantastic images with the Journal.

Eystrahorn. Picture: David Evans Eystrahorn. Picture: David Evans

Club chairman Ian Bateman looks back on Exmouth Photo Group’s December competition.

“Last month saw the first of two competitions, with the subjects of “Gold”, “Ecclesiastical”, and “Fur and Feather”. The competition was judged by David Snowden of Exeter Camera Club.

“Fur and Feather” proved to be the most difficult category, with many members relying on composite images. The winning entry though, by Christine Chittock, was of an actor portraying Sir Walter Raleigh. Elaine Bateman won the other two categories with Christmas Wish, and Madonna and Script.

“Earlier this year, the group was asked to supply images for Exmouth Hospital. Sadly, the budget for the project was withdrawn before the prints could be made. We still have the images though, and a selection of these appears alongside this article.

Exmouth Donkeys (Hospital Project). Picture: Ian Bateman Exmouth Donkeys (Hospital Project). Picture: Ian Bateman

“The club meets every Wednesday evening in Exmouth Community College, and full details can be found at www.exmouthphotogroup.com. New members are always welcome!

“Our next meeting is January 9, when we will host a lecture by Tony Worobiec, an internationally renowned travel photographer and author.”

Autumnal Trees. Picture: Stella French Autumnal Trees. Picture: Stella French

Cat on a Hat. Picture: Peter Hyett Cat on a Hat. Picture: Peter Hyett

Abbatiele St Saveur. Picture: John Wickett Abbatiele St Saveur. Picture: John Wickett

Sunset on the Exe (Hospital Project). Picture: Gill Stocker Sunset on the Exe (Hospital Project). Picture: Gill Stocker

Sir Walter Raleigh. Picture: Christine Chittock Sir Walter Raleigh. Picture: Christine Chittock

A la Ronde Tulips (Hospital Project). Picture: Bryan Webb A la Ronde Tulips (Hospital Project). Picture: Bryan Webb

Seagull-selfie. Picture: Mike Gillan Seagull-selfie. Picture: Mike Gillan

Queuing for Ice Cream. Picture: Ian Bateman Queuing for Ice Cream. Picture: Ian Bateman

Madonna and Script. Picture: Elaine Bateman Madonna and Script. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Golden Web. Picture: John Wickett Golden Web. Picture: John Wickett