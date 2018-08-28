Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Exmouth Photo Group competitions get underway

PUBLISHED: 16:10 03 January 2019

Christmas Wish. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Christmas Wish. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Archant

Exmouth Photo Group members share some of their fantastic images with the Journal.

Eystrahorn. Picture: David EvansEystrahorn. Picture: David Evans

Club chairman Ian Bateman looks back on Exmouth Photo Group’s December competition.

“Last month saw the first of two competitions, with the subjects of “Gold”, “Ecclesiastical”, and “Fur and Feather”. The competition was judged by David Snowden of Exeter Camera Club.

“Fur and Feather” proved to be the most difficult category, with many members relying on composite images. The winning entry though, by Christine Chittock, was of an actor portraying Sir Walter Raleigh. Elaine Bateman won the other two categories with Christmas Wish, and Madonna and Script.

“Earlier this year, the group was asked to supply images for Exmouth Hospital. Sadly, the budget for the project was withdrawn before the prints could be made. We still have the images though, and a selection of these appears alongside this article.

Exmouth Donkeys (Hospital Project). Picture: Ian BatemanExmouth Donkeys (Hospital Project). Picture: Ian Bateman

“The club meets every Wednesday evening in Exmouth Community College, and full details can be found at www.exmouthphotogroup.com. New members are always welcome!

“Our next meeting is January 9, when we will host a lecture by Tony Worobiec, an internationally renowned travel photographer and author.”

Autumnal Trees. Picture: Stella FrenchAutumnal Trees. Picture: Stella French

Cat on a Hat. Picture: Peter HyettCat on a Hat. Picture: Peter Hyett

Abbatiele St Saveur. Picture: John WickettAbbatiele St Saveur. Picture: John Wickett

Sunset on the Exe (Hospital Project). Picture: Gill StockerSunset on the Exe (Hospital Project). Picture: Gill Stocker

Sir Walter Raleigh. Picture: Christine ChittockSir Walter Raleigh. Picture: Christine Chittock

A la Ronde Tulips (Hospital Project). Picture: Bryan WebbA la Ronde Tulips (Hospital Project). Picture: Bryan Webb

Seagull-selfie. Picture: Mike GillanSeagull-selfie. Picture: Mike Gillan

Queuing for Ice Cream. Picture: Ian BatemanQueuing for Ice Cream. Picture: Ian Bateman

Madonna and Script. Picture: Elaine BatemanMadonna and Script. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Golden Web. Picture: John WickettGolden Web. Picture: John Wickett

Let There Be Light. Picture: Ian BatemanLet There Be Light. Picture: Ian Bateman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Masked man wielding ‘large blade’ seen in East Devon village - man arrested

The man was believed to be wearing a V for Vendetta style mask. Picture: WikiMedia.

PICTURES: New Year’s Eve fun in Exmouth

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 071. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Budleigh charity’s plea to home Syrian refugees

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Call for dogs to be kept on leads near deep water after Christmas call-outs

Inshore lifeboat recovering in fading light. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Most Read

Dead body found on Stamford Hill building site

Emergency services at the scene in Filey Avenue at the junction with Upper Clapton Road. Picture: @999London

New Year’s Eve shooting: Woman in 20s shot in leg at Dalston nightclub

Police at the scene in Kingsland Road. Picture: @MPSHackney

‘Obviously not a Banksy!’: Hackney Police slate ‘imbecile’ who defaced marked car just before busy New Year’s Eve shift

The police car was defaced while cops were dealing with an incident. Picture: MPS Hackney

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits police officer while being driven wrong way down Stoke Newington street

A police officer was injured after a car drove the wrong way down Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: @automaticdog

Former homeless man becomes London’s happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

Pat in his bus. Picture: Alex Grace

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town start 2019 fixtures with visit of Millbrook

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Photo Group competitions get underway

Christmas Wish. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Rogue window cleaner targeted elderly and vulnerable

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Planning permission granted for new dwellings on former Spice Lounge site

The Spice Lounge, in Prince of Wales Drive, Exmouth.

How you can recycle your Christmas tree in East Devon

Will you be recycling your tree this year? Picture: Wikimedia.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists