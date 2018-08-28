Exmouth Photo Group competitions get underway
PUBLISHED: 16:10 03 January 2019
Archant
Exmouth Photo Group members share some of their fantastic images with the Journal.
Club chairman Ian Bateman looks back on Exmouth Photo Group’s December competition.
“Last month saw the first of two competitions, with the subjects of “Gold”, “Ecclesiastical”, and “Fur and Feather”. The competition was judged by David Snowden of Exeter Camera Club.
“Fur and Feather” proved to be the most difficult category, with many members relying on composite images. The winning entry though, by Christine Chittock, was of an actor portraying Sir Walter Raleigh. Elaine Bateman won the other two categories with Christmas Wish, and Madonna and Script.
“Earlier this year, the group was asked to supply images for Exmouth Hospital. Sadly, the budget for the project was withdrawn before the prints could be made. We still have the images though, and a selection of these appears alongside this article.
“The club meets every Wednesday evening in Exmouth Community College, and full details can be found at www.exmouthphotogroup.com. New members are always welcome!
“Our next meeting is January 9, when we will host a lecture by Tony Worobiec, an internationally renowned travel photographer and author.”
