Photo group ‘zooms’ ahead with online weekly meetings
PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 May 2020
Exmouth Photo Group gets to grips with online meetings during lockdown.
The Photo Group has adapted to the current situation by holding weekly meetings on Zoom (a virtual conferencing platform).
We have been able to hold a remotely-judged competition, some talks by club members, and lectures by external judges.
Recently, we had an excellent lecture on sports photography by a professional photographer in Chesterfield, and in the coming weeks we have presentations from people in France, America and various places in the UK.
We’ve opened our online meetings to neighbouring clubs in Sidmouth, Woodbury, Colyford and Honiton, and found that Zoom is an excellent way to socialise.
If any Journal reader would like an invitation to our meetings, please contact us via the website.
These images are from our “Panels” competition, in which the judge looked at each individual image, and then commented on how they looked as a panel.
Some individual images and some final panels are shown here.
Find out more about the club at www.exmouthphotogroup.com
