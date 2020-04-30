Gallery

Photo group ‘zooms’ ahead with online weekly meetings

Looking Up at Lloyds Picture: Derrick Holliday Copyright

Exmouth Photo Group gets to grips with online meetings during lockdown.

Smash Picture: Mo Martin Smash Picture: Mo Martin

The Photo Group has adapted to the current situation by holding weekly meetings on Zoom (a virtual conferencing platform).

We have been able to hold a remotely-judged competition, some talks by club members, and lectures by external judges.

Science Fiction Picture: Ian Bateman Science Fiction Picture: Ian Bateman

Recently, we had an excellent lecture on sports photography by a professional photographer in Chesterfield, and in the coming weeks we have presentations from people in France, America and various places in the UK.

We’ve opened our online meetings to neighbouring clubs in Sidmouth, Woodbury, Colyford and Honiton, and found that Zoom is an excellent way to socialise.

Peacock Feathers Picture: Christine Chittock Peacock Feathers Picture: Christine Chittock

If any Journal reader would like an invitation to our meetings, please contact us via the website.

These images are from our “Panels” competition, in which the judge looked at each individual image, and then commented on how they looked as a panel.

Sand Art Picture: Lynn Middleton Flynn Sand Art Picture: Lynn Middleton Flynn

Some individual images and some final panels are shown here.

Find out more about the club at www.exmouthphotogroup.com

Neck Strings and Frets Picture: John Perriam Neck Strings and Frets Picture: John Perriam

Oedipus in Beer Quarry Caves Picture: Ian Bateman Oedipus in Beer Quarry Caves Picture: Ian Bateman

In the Bathroom Picture: Sheila Haycox In the Bathroom Picture: Sheila Haycox

Inkwell Picture: Sheila Haycox Inkwell Picture: Sheila Haycox

Feeding Time Picture: Jenny Baker Feeding Time Picture: Jenny Baker

Cheetah at Paignton Zoo Picture: Ian-Bateman Cheetah at Paignton Zoo Picture: Ian-Bateman

Deers in the Snow Picture: Lynn Middleton Flynn Deers in the Snow Picture: Lynn Middleton Flynn

Vertorama Picture: John Wickett Vertorama Picture: John Wickett

Arcade Picture: John Perriam Arcade Picture: John Perriam

Clevedon Pier Picture: Ian-Bateman Clevedon Pier Picture: Ian-Bateman