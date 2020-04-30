Advanced search

Gallery

Photo group ‘zooms’ ahead with online weekly meetings

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 May 2020

Looking Up at Lloyds Picture: Derrick Holliday

Looking Up at Lloyds Picture: Derrick Holliday

Copyright

Exmouth Photo Group gets to grips with online meetings during lockdown.

Smash Picture: Mo MartinSmash Picture: Mo Martin

The Photo Group has adapted to the current situation by holding weekly meetings on Zoom (a virtual conferencing platform).

We have been able to hold a remotely-judged competition, some talks by club members, and lectures by external judges.

Science Fiction Picture: Ian BatemanScience Fiction Picture: Ian Bateman

Recently, we had an excellent lecture on sports photography by a professional photographer in Chesterfield, and in the coming weeks we have presentations from people in France, America and various places in the UK.

We’ve opened our online meetings to neighbouring clubs in Sidmouth, Woodbury, Colyford and Honiton, and found that Zoom is an excellent way to socialise.

Peacock Feathers Picture: Christine ChittockPeacock Feathers Picture: Christine Chittock

If any Journal reader would like an invitation to our meetings, please contact us via the website.

These images are from our “Panels” competition, in which the judge looked at each individual image, and then commented on how they looked as a panel.

Sand Art Picture: Lynn Middleton FlynnSand Art Picture: Lynn Middleton Flynn

Some individual images and some final panels are shown here.

Find out more about the club at  www.exmouthphotogroup.com

Neck Strings and Frets Picture: John PerriamNeck Strings and Frets Picture: John Perriam

Oedipus in Beer Quarry Caves Picture: Ian BatemanOedipus in Beer Quarry Caves Picture: Ian Bateman

In the Bathroom Picture: Sheila HaycoxIn the Bathroom Picture: Sheila Haycox

Inkwell Picture: Sheila HaycoxInkwell Picture: Sheila Haycox

Feeding Time Picture: Jenny BakerFeeding Time Picture: Jenny Baker

Cheetah at Paignton Zoo Picture: Ian-BatemanCheetah at Paignton Zoo Picture: Ian-Bateman

Deers in the Snow Picture: Lynn Middleton FlynnDeers in the Snow Picture: Lynn Middleton Flynn

Vertorama Picture: John WickettVertorama Picture: John Wickett

Arcade Picture: John PerriamArcade Picture: John Perriam

Clevedon Pier Picture: Ian-BatemanClevedon Pier Picture: Ian-Bateman

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth fish and chip shop set to re-open after gaining national recognition

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their 2019 Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8158 Picture: Terry Ife

Allotment sheds ‘completely destroyed’ after deliberate fire

Two sheds were 'deliberately' set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Sally Jane Barlow

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exmouth-based research team in national Covid-19 PRINCIPLE treatment trial

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director of the WEB primary care network. Picture: Barry Coakley

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth fish and chip shop set to re-open after gaining national recognition

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their 2019 Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8158 Picture: Terry Ife

Allotment sheds ‘completely destroyed’ after deliberate fire

Two sheds were 'deliberately' set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Sally Jane Barlow

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exmouth-based research team in national Covid-19 PRINCIPLE treatment trial

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director of the WEB primary care network. Picture: Barry Coakley

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo group ‘zooms’ ahead with online weekly meetings

Looking Up at Lloyds Picture: Derrick Holliday

Allotment sheds ‘completely destroyed’ after deliberate fire

Two sheds were 'deliberately' set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Sally Jane Barlow

East Devon Virtual Cricket League - matchday one results

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Cricket - coming soon...the East Devon Virtual Cricket League

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24