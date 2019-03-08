Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Gallery

Exmouth Photo Group marks 50 years of being in the picture

PUBLISHED: 12:02 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 13 September 2019

Exmouth Wheel. Picture: Sheila Haycox

Exmouth Wheel. Picture: Sheila Haycox

Sheila Haycox Photography

September marks a momentous occasion for Exmouth Photo Group as it is 50 years ago that the club was founded, writes chairman, Ian Bateman.

Woodbury Cowshed. Picture: Ian BatemanWoodbury Cowshed. Picture: Ian Bateman

To celebrate, we held a 50th anniversary lunch in the Devoncourt Hotel, and as well as current club members we invited previous members from the club's past, who have since moved out of the area.

We were very pleased that Tony Langmead, the very first chairman, could attend, which meant we had two chairmen from fifty years apart both cutting the cake! The cake was made by member Stella French, as equally talented a baker as a photographer!

Tony Langmead - founding Exmouth Photo Group chairman. Picture: Christine ChittockTony Langmead - founding Exmouth Photo Group chairman. Picture: Christine Chittock

Other photos this month show some of the places visited in our summer schedule of events.

We have now started our winter programme, and we meet weekly in the Judith Telfer Centre at Exmouth Community College. If you'd like to come along then see our website for full details: www.exmouthphotogroup.com

Date for your diaries - on Wednesday, October 9, the club is having an open evening to show some of the activities on offer - please come along and have a look!

Sunset on the Exe. Picture: Gill StockerSunset on the Exe. Picture: Gill Stocker

The Geoneedle. Picture: Andy LockThe Geoneedle. Picture: Andy Lock

Stella French with her cake she made. Picture: Ian BatemanStella French with her cake she made. Picture: Ian Bateman

Sheila Haycox with Christine Chittock. Picture: Elaine BatemanSheila Haycox with Christine Chittock. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Ian Bateman - Current Exmouth Photo Group chairman. Picture: Elaine BatemanIan Bateman - Current Exmouth Photo Group chairman. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Maurice Chittock and Stella French cut open the celebratory cake. Picture: Ian BatemanMaurice Chittock and Stella French cut open the celebratory cake. Picture: Ian Bateman

Exmouth Photo Group members at the Devoncourt Hotel. Picture: Ian BatemanExmouth Photo Group members at the Devoncourt Hotel. Picture: Ian Bateman

Canal Boat Trago Garden Park. Picture: Sheila HaycoxCanal Boat Trago Garden Park. Picture: Sheila Haycox

Blown Glass. Picture: Elaine BatemanBlown Glass. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Birthday Cake. Picture: Elaine BatemanBirthday Cake. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town at Cadbury Heath - ‘On the FA Vase road with Town’

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town youth get busy weekend started with Friday night barbecue

Football on pitch

Jealous boyfriend threatened to cut off friend’s genitals after finding him in bed with his girlfriend

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth Photo Group marks 50 years of being in the picture

Exmouth Wheel. Picture: Sheila Haycox

Rotary Club walk in aid of Avocet Trust

Woodbury Common. Ref exe 41-16TI 9720. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists