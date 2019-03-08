Gallery

Exmouth Photo Group marks 50 years of being in the picture

Exmouth Wheel. Picture: Sheila Haycox Sheila Haycox Photography

September marks a momentous occasion for Exmouth Photo Group as it is 50 years ago that the club was founded, writes chairman, Ian Bateman.

Woodbury Cowshed. Picture: Ian Bateman Woodbury Cowshed. Picture: Ian Bateman

To celebrate, we held a 50th anniversary lunch in the Devoncourt Hotel, and as well as current club members we invited previous members from the club's past, who have since moved out of the area.

We were very pleased that Tony Langmead, the very first chairman, could attend, which meant we had two chairmen from fifty years apart both cutting the cake! The cake was made by member Stella French, as equally talented a baker as a photographer!

Tony Langmead - founding Exmouth Photo Group chairman. Picture: Christine Chittock Tony Langmead - founding Exmouth Photo Group chairman. Picture: Christine Chittock

Other photos this month show some of the places visited in our summer schedule of events.

We have now started our winter programme, and we meet weekly in the Judith Telfer Centre at Exmouth Community College. If you'd like to come along then see our website for full details: www.exmouthphotogroup.com

Date for your diaries - on Wednesday, October 9, the club is having an open evening to show some of the activities on offer - please come along and have a look!

Sunset on the Exe. Picture: Gill Stocker Sunset on the Exe. Picture: Gill Stocker

The Geoneedle. Picture: Andy Lock The Geoneedle. Picture: Andy Lock

Stella French with her cake she made. Picture: Ian Bateman Stella French with her cake she made. Picture: Ian Bateman

Sheila Haycox with Christine Chittock. Picture: Elaine Bateman Sheila Haycox with Christine Chittock. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Ian Bateman - Current Exmouth Photo Group chairman. Picture: Elaine Bateman Ian Bateman - Current Exmouth Photo Group chairman. Picture: Elaine Bateman

Maurice Chittock and Stella French cut open the celebratory cake. Picture: Ian Bateman Maurice Chittock and Stella French cut open the celebratory cake. Picture: Ian Bateman

Exmouth Photo Group members at the Devoncourt Hotel. Picture: Ian Bateman Exmouth Photo Group members at the Devoncourt Hotel. Picture: Ian Bateman

Canal Boat Trago Garden Park. Picture: Sheila Haycox Canal Boat Trago Garden Park. Picture: Sheila Haycox

Blown Glass. Picture: Elaine Bateman Blown Glass. Picture: Elaine Bateman