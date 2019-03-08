Exmouth Photo Group marks 50 years of being in the picture
PUBLISHED: 12:02 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 13 September 2019
Sheila Haycox Photography
September marks a momentous occasion for Exmouth Photo Group as it is 50 years ago that the club was founded, writes chairman, Ian Bateman.
To celebrate, we held a 50th anniversary lunch in the Devoncourt Hotel, and as well as current club members we invited previous members from the club's past, who have since moved out of the area.
We were very pleased that Tony Langmead, the very first chairman, could attend, which meant we had two chairmen from fifty years apart both cutting the cake! The cake was made by member Stella French, as equally talented a baker as a photographer!
Other photos this month show some of the places visited in our summer schedule of events.
We have now started our winter programme, and we meet weekly in the Judith Telfer Centre at Exmouth Community College. If you'd like to come along then see our website for full details: www.exmouthphotogroup.com
Date for your diaries - on Wednesday, October 9, the club is having an open evening to show some of the activities on offer - please come along and have a look!
