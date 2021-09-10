News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Skatepark upgrade will elevate it to Olympic standard

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 8:00 PM September 10, 2021   
Exmouth's Phear skatepark is getting a facelift

Exmouth's Phear skatepark is getting a facelift - Credit: EDDC

Councillors say an Exmouth skatepark will soon be ungraded to become an Olympic standard training facility thanks to a whopping £365,000 cash injection. 

East Devon District Council is now working in partnership with Exmouth Town Council as well as a local consultation group to improve Phear skate park for visitors and residents alike.

EDDC has contributed £240,000 towards the project and the town council has agreed to allocate £125,000 towards it, making sure all the requests made by the consultation group, (made up of 30 local skatepark users) are met.  

The council says the construction phase has begun and is expected to be completed by the end of October, after 21 weeks work.

The park will accommodate people of all ages and abilities. It allows newcomers to learn and develop as well as having extremely technical sections that will engage and test competent riders. There really is something for everyone!

