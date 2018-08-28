Advanced search

What time is the pharmacy open over Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 December 2018

Rowlands Pharmacy will be open for two hours on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

Archant

The Journal can reveal where people can go to get their medical supplies over the Chtistmas holiday.

The NHS says Rowlands Pharmacy, in Imperial Road, will be the only one open in Exmouth tomorrow (Christmas Day), between 10am and noon. Neither of Budleigh Salterton’s Lloyd’s Pharmacy shops will be open on Tuesday (December 25).

On Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, Boots pharmacy, in the Magnolia Centre, will be the only one open in Exmouth and Budleigh.

