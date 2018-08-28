Exmouth charity helps suicide-bereaved families have day with donkeys

Suicide-bereaved families have been able to spend time grooming donkey’s thanks to an Exmouth charity.

Exeter Road-based Pete’s Dragons, which supports those who have been bereaved by suicide, teamed up with Sidmouth’s Donkey Sanctuary to offer those families life skills sessions.

They spent time grooming donkeys, and also took part in ‘approach and connect’ activities. Each person spent time on their own with the donkeys and was asked to evaluate the animals’ reactions as they approached.

Kate Bedding, project manager at Pete’s Dragons, said: “Taking part in the donkey-facilitated learning programme was a fantastic opportunity, and we were delighted to be offered the life skills sessions.”

Eilish Pryce. Equine assistant at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: “As social creatures, donkeys are able to pick up on the non-verbal communication of all sentient creatures that surround them, including humans and will respond accordingly.

“My observing the donkeys’ reactions to us we can receive real-time feedback and develop greater awareness of ourselves with no bias and agenda.”