One Exmouth household scoops £1,000 cash prize

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

One Exmouth household won £1,000 thanks to the People's Postcode Lottery

One lucky Exmouth household has scooped a 'grand' cash prize thanks to the People's Postcode Lottery.

The EX8 4QQ postcode was one of 20 locations selected to receive the lottery's daily £1,000 prize.

Only one household in that address code entered, winning themselves the four-figure cash boost.

A spokesman from the People's Postcode Lottery said: "EX8 4QQ was selected as a winner on Sunday, May 19, for £1,000. There was only one winner."

Every day 20 postcodes from across the country are picked with anyone who entered living in those areas winning £1,000 each.