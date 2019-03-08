Advanced search

One Exmouth household scoops £1,000 cash prize

PUBLISHED: 14:29 20 May 2019

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

One Exmouth household won £1,000 thanks to the People's Postcode Lottery

One lucky Exmouth household has scooped a 'grand' cash prize thanks to the People's Postcode Lottery.

The EX8 4QQ postcode was one of 20 locations selected to receive the lottery's daily £1,000 prize.

Only one household in that address code entered, winning themselves the four-figure cash boost.

A spokesman from the People's Postcode Lottery said: "EX8 4QQ was selected as a winner on Sunday, May 19, for £1,000. There was only one winner."

Every day 20 postcodes from across the country are picked with anyone who entered living in those areas winning £1,000 each.

