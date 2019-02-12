Advanced search

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

PUBLISHED: 10:09 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 05 March 2019

Archant

An Exmouth pensioner said she is scared to live in her own home after a group of yobs pelted her front door with rocks - breaking a pane of glass in the process.

Val West was at home on by herself last Saturday (March 2) when she observed the group of hooded youths loitering outside of her home, in Littleham Road.

After watching the group walk off, Mrs West , who is a diabetic, walked into her kitchen to make a cup of tea.

However, seconds later, she heard a big smash near the front of her house and rushed to see what had happened.

“The bottom pane of glass on my front door had gone,” Mrs West told the Journal.

“I gave chase, but could not keep up with the kids.”

Mrs West estimates there were six teenagers, aged between 14 and 16, wearing black hoodies.

And it’s not the first time the group has made a nuisance of themselves in the area, according to her.

“Appartently they have been causing trouble at the top of the lane,” Mrs West said.

“I have heard lots of things going on - spitting at people on the bridge in Capel Lane and going into the village, running in front of cars.”

Mrs Lane was alone at the time of the incident - her husband, Peter, was working at Sandy Bay, where he is a security guard.

She said that he is due to return to work this week, and dreads spending another night alone in her own home.

“It really shook me up,” she said.

“Being alone in the house is going to put the fear in me.

“I know he is only up the road and is a phone call away, but it’s just knowing you are on your own.”

Mrs West is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with the police by calling 101.

