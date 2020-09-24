Exmouth pensioner gearing up for Hospiscare’s ‘Marathon in a Month’
PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 September 2020
An Exmouth octogenarian and her canine companion are putting their best feet forward in aid of Hospiscare.
Jenny Richardson, 88, and Alfie, aged 77 in dog years, will be taking part in the charity’s ‘Marathon in a Month’ challenge in October.
The duo have decided to beat their lockdown blues and support people facing terminal illness by signing up to Hospiscare’s latest fundraising challenge.
Jenny said: “Since March, Alfie and I haven’t had much motivation, but on one of my first outings after lockdown, I saw a poster for a Hospiscare challenge which said it was for ‘Any age and ability’.
“I thought to myself, ‘I may not have much of the second attribute but I have plenty of the first’.
“It seemed exactly the motivation we needed and by signing up to walk Hospiscare’s Marathon in a Month, we can help others at the same time.
“It will be a challenge, especially on ‘lazier’ days and when my arthritis plays up but, on those days, I shall think of the folk that have been given a terminal diagnosis and the huge challenges that they, and their families, have to face every day.”
Sarah Smith, head of public fundraising at Hospiscare, said: “I’m in awe of Jenny’s commitment to help Hospiscare care for local people facing a terminal diagnosis.
“As a small local charity, 85 per cent of our funding comes from people like Jenny who are determined to help others when they need it most.
“Hospiscare provides award-winning specialist end-of-life care and support for patients and their loved ones across the heart of Devon.
“The Marathon in a Month challenge really is for everyone.
“Keen runners can do it in one go or by completing two half marathons, while those of us less fit can do a little bit every day.
“However, you do it is entirely up to you and participants also choose their own route.”
Marathon in a Month for Hospiscare runs throughout October. It costs £10 to register or £5 for children and dogs.
To find out how to take part, visit the Hospiscare website or to sponsor Jenny and Alfie visit their Justgiving page.
