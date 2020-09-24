Exmouth pensioner gearing up for Hospiscare’s ‘Marathon in a Month’

Jenny Richarson, and her dog Alfie, will be taking part in Hospiscare's Marathon in a Month challenge. Picture: Hospiscare Archant

An Exmouth octogenarian and her canine companion are putting their best feet forward in aid of Hospiscare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jenny Richardson, 88, and Alfie, aged 77 in dog years, will be taking part in the charity’s ‘Marathon in a Month’ challenge in October.

The duo have decided to beat their lockdown blues and support people facing terminal illness by signing up to Hospiscare’s latest fundraising challenge.

Jenny said: “Since March, Alfie and I haven’t had much motivation, but on one of my first outings after lockdown, I saw a poster for a Hospiscare challenge which said it was for ‘Any age and ability’.

“I thought to myself, ‘I may not have much of the second attribute but I have plenty of the first’.

“It seemed exactly the motivation we needed and by signing up to walk Hospiscare’s Marathon in a Month, we can help others at the same time.

“It will be a challenge, especially on ‘lazier’ days and when my arthritis plays up but, on those days, I shall think of the folk that have been given a terminal diagnosis and the huge challenges that they, and their families, have to face every day.”

Sarah Smith, head of public fundraising at Hospiscare, said: “I’m in awe of Jenny’s commitment to help Hospiscare care for local people facing a terminal diagnosis.

“As a small local charity, 85 per cent of our funding comes from people like Jenny who are determined to help others when they need it most.

“Hospiscare provides award-winning specialist end-of-life care and support for patients and their loved ones across the heart of Devon.

“The Marathon in a Month challenge really is for everyone.

“Keen runners can do it in one go or by completing two half marathons, while those of us less fit can do a little bit every day.

“However, you do it is entirely up to you and participants also choose their own route.”

Marathon in a Month for Hospiscare runs throughout October. It costs £10 to register or £5 for children and dogs.

To find out how to take part, visit the Hospiscare website or to sponsor Jenny and Alfie visit their Justgiving page.