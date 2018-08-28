Advanced search

Exmouth pensioner’s act of Christmas kindness is repaid

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 December 2018

Alan Feltham with his chocolates. Ref exe 51 18TI 7176. Picture: Terry Ife

An Exmouth retired Royal Marine got a Christmas surprise when his act of generosity resulted in a festive surprise for him.

Wheelchair-bound Alan Feltham, 88, had asked staff at Summerleaze Care Home, in Salterton Road, where he has been living for eight months, to order four boxes of chocolates which he intended to share with his family.

The ex-Royal Marine, who is ‘100 per cent’ registered as a war disabled pensioner, was then surprised when the supermarket delivery service turned up with not only the presents he had ordered but his money back.

According to Alan, the person delivering the chocolates was told to refund Mr Feltham as a Christmas present from the supermarket.

Speaking to The Journal, Mr Feltham said: “I wanted to buy 12 boxes of chocolates for my family.

“When they delivered it they gave me my money back because the manager said the person delivering it was to give the money to me as a Christmas present. I was lost for words.”

Exmouth Tesco superstore manager Adrian Fielding said: “One of our regular customers called the store because he was unable to come in before Christmas to buy some boxes of chocolate he wanted to give as presents to his friends at his home.

“Our team dropped off the boxes, but gave them to him as gift from us, to help him and his friends celebrate Christmas.”

