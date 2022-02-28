Strictly dancer coming to Exmouth Pavillion

A dancer from Strictly Come Dancing is coming to Exmouth Pavillion this April.

On Thursday, April 7, Amy Dowden will talk about her career, from entering a campsite competition aged 8 to becoming British Champion while battling a chronic illness..On the night, she'll also perform some of the dances that have meant most to her during her career during the meet and greet session at the Pavillion.

Amy Dowden joined the BBC programme in 2017, and was a finalist on the show, in series 17, in 2019, with her partner, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroaul.

A open Q&A and Meet & Greet tickets are available, meet and greet tickets are limited and you must arrive no later than 6.45pm.

A spokesperson for the show says: "An Evening with Amy Dowden will thrill fans of Strictly and lovers of Latin and Ballroom".

For more information, and to book tickets to the event visit An Evening with Amy Dowden (ledleisure.co.uk).



