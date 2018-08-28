Advanced search

Youngsters get festive surprise with free film at Exmouth Pavilion

PUBLISHED: 11:28 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:28 18 December 2018

Staff at the Exmouth Pavilion gave children a chance to see the Polar Express for free. Picture: LED Exmouth Paviilion

Youngsters from different backgrounds were given the chance to get into the Christmas Spirit thanks to staff at the Exmouth Pavilion.

Children were given free entry at the seafront venue to see the Polar Express movie as a festive treat.

The venue worked with The Open Door Centre, Action for Children Exmouth and the National Association of Young People to make sure as many as possible got the chance to see the film and 120 tickets were distributed. Each child was given a ‘believers bell’ and a bag of gold coins to take home.

Pavilion manager Janette Cass said: “We thought it is something we can do for the children and be all inclusive for children.

“It was important that the £5 entry (for adults) did not get in the way of children wanting to come. We’re just getting excited for Christmas and we even had some that came in their pyjamas.”

