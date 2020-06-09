Refurbishment work begins on Brixington play park

The planned refurb works on Brixington play park. Picture: EDDC Archant

Brixington play park in Exmouth is included in a £325,000 East Devon District Council (EDDC) project to refurbish play parks in the area.

Local children were asked what they would like added to the park and as a result trampolines, group swings, zip wires and themed play areas will be introduced.

The refurbishment work started on Monday, June 8 and is expected to be completed within 12 weeks.

Although play parks remain closed following the government’s Covid-19 restrictions, EDDC took the opportunity to replace equipment so that the areas will be ready once they reopen.

The new themed area will see a lifeboat added to reflect at Exmouth’s maritime heritage.

Cllr Geoff Jung, the district council’s portfolio holder for Coast, Countryside and Environment, said: “Although our play parks have to remain closed to prevent contamination, I’m very pleased to see we are going ahead with the agreed refurbishment of the parks, so that these great new facilities will be ready and waiting for our children and young people to enjoy once the restrictions are lifted.”