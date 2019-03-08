Vital funds raised for armed forces charity

Jeff Trail (right) presenting a cheque to Brigadier Andy Pillar. Picture: Andy Pillar Archant

Outgoing Exmouth mayor Councillor Jeff Trail raised more than £4,000 through fundraisers for the SSAFA

More than £4,000 has been raised for a charity which helps the families of those who have served in the armed forces.

Outgoing mayor of Exmouth Councillor Jeff Trail, who served in the Royal Marines, presented SSAFA Devon with a cheque for £4,049 to Brigadier Andy Pillar the chairman of the county's branch.

The money was raised through the fundraising events held during Cllr Trail's term.

Both Mr Trail and Brigadier Pillar served together in the Royal Marines and remain friends to this day.

The cheque was presented at SSAFA Devon's AGM at Huntsham Court near Tiverton.

SSAFA provide ongoing financial and pastoral support to members of the armed forces, veterans and their families.

Last year SSAFA Devon was awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, the charity sector's equivalent of an MBE, for the work they have done over the years in supporting Devon's Armed Forces personnel.

Anyone interested in volunteering for SSAFA should call 01392 254611.