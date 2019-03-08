Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Vital funds raised for armed forces charity

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 May 2019

Jeff Trail (right) presenting a cheque to Brigadier Andy Pillar. Picture: Andy Pillar

Jeff Trail (right) presenting a cheque to Brigadier Andy Pillar. Picture: Andy Pillar

Archant

Outgoing Exmouth mayor Councillor Jeff Trail raised more than £4,000 through fundraisers for the SSAFA

More than £4,000 has been raised for a charity which helps the families of those who have served in the armed forces.

Outgoing mayor of Exmouth Councillor Jeff Trail, who served in the Royal Marines, presented SSAFA Devon with a cheque for £4,049 to Brigadier Andy Pillar the chairman of the county's branch.

The money was raised through the fundraising events held during Cllr Trail's term.

Both Mr Trail and Brigadier Pillar served together in the Royal Marines and remain friends to this day.

The cheque was presented at SSAFA Devon's AGM at Huntsham Court near Tiverton.

SSAFA provide ongoing financial and pastoral support to members of the armed forces, veterans and their families.

Last year SSAFA Devon was awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, the charity sector's equivalent of an MBE, for the work they have done over the years in supporting Devon's Armed Forces personnel.

Anyone interested in volunteering for SSAFA should call 01392 254611.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘You need to be Bear Grylls to find us’ says Exmouth seafront business owner

The view of Exmouth Leisure Amusements during work in Queen's Drive. Picture: Harry Parkin

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services were at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

Dan speaks of ‘emotional’ moment he won an Exmouth Business Award

Danny Hennesy of The Proper Fish & Chips Co with his Exmouth Business Award. Ref exe 18 19TI 3646. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘You need to be Bear Grylls to find us’ says Exmouth seafront business owner

The view of Exmouth Leisure Amusements during work in Queen's Drive. Picture: Harry Parkin

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services were at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

Dan speaks of ‘emotional’ moment he won an Exmouth Business Award

Danny Hennesy of The Proper Fish & Chips Co with his Exmouth Business Award. Ref exe 18 19TI 3646. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth archer arrows his way to the 2019 UK 3D Field Archery Championships top honour

Rob Twigg in first place on the podium after his win in the UK 3D Field Archery Championships. Picture ROB TWIGG

A taste of the warmer months

Semolina and raspberry layer cake with raspberry and lemon syrup

Family doctor work 11-hour days on average, but Devon fairs better than rest of UK

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vital funds raised for armed forces charity

Jeff Trail (right) presenting a cheque to Brigadier Andy Pillar. Picture: Andy Pillar

Phear Park bowlers enjoy away day win at Babbacombe

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists