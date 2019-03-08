Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Summer is here - the Queen’s Drive Space has re-opened

PUBLISHED: 15:58 09 April 2019

The Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District Council

The Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District Council

Archant

The Queen’s Drive Space has officially re-opened for the summer season with families enjoying music in the sunshine on Exmouth seafront

Music entertainment at the Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District CouncilMusic entertainment at the Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District Council

An outdoor events space on Exmouth seafront has officially re-opened for the new summer season.

Scores of families enjoyed live music from Break Beat Bandits and Laurie Ward joined by John McLoughlin as the Queen’s Drive Space re-opened its doors.

The space, which features a Jurassic-themed play park, pop-up food and drink outlets and an events area for live performances, will be open every day during Easter and half term and every weekend from Friday to Saturday.

Once the schools break up for summer, the Queen’s Drive Space will be open throughout the week. There will also be live music every Friday night from 5pm until 7pm.

People enjoying the Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District CouncilPeople enjoying the Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District Council

The first live streamed show on the big screen will be a performance of Romeo and Juliet from the Royal Opera House on Tuesday, June 11, from 6.30pm.

For more information click here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Daffin delights with hat-trick as Budleigh U16s win thriller at Tiverton

Action from the Budleigh Salterton U16s game against Twyford Spartans played at the home of Tiverton Town. Picture IAIN COOPER

Badminton ace Jonty Wright in top eight finish at the U15 national championships

Jonty Wright (left) and Andrew Harrison at the Badminton U15 National Championships who finished in a top eight berth at the event held at Redbridge, Essex. Picture CHRIS WRIGHT

Budleigh Croquet Club Charity competition win for Adrienne and Sam

Budleigh Croquet Club manager Peter Moore awards prizes to Adrienne Hebdidge and Sam Watts after their win in the charity event held at the club in support of Alzheimer’s. Picture JUDITH MOORE

Drew delights with superb strike as Exmouth Town Reserves win again

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1893. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists