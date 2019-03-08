Summer is here - the Queen’s Drive Space has re-opened

The Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

The Queen’s Drive Space has officially re-opened for the summer season with families enjoying music in the sunshine on Exmouth seafront

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Music entertainment at the Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District Council Music entertainment at the Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District Council

An outdoor events space on Exmouth seafront has officially re-opened for the new summer season.

Scores of families enjoyed live music from Break Beat Bandits and Laurie Ward joined by John McLoughlin as the Queen’s Drive Space re-opened its doors.

The space, which features a Jurassic-themed play park, pop-up food and drink outlets and an events area for live performances, will be open every day during Easter and half term and every weekend from Friday to Saturday.

Once the schools break up for summer, the Queen’s Drive Space will be open throughout the week. There will also be live music every Friday night from 5pm until 7pm.

People enjoying the Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District Council People enjoying the Queen's Drive Space. Picture: East Devon District Council

The first live streamed show on the big screen will be a performance of Romeo and Juliet from the Royal Opera House on Tuesday, June 11, from 6.30pm.

For more information click here