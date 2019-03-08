Advanced search

Exmouth Ocean staging activities to celebrate national day of recognition for world's seas

PUBLISHED: 12:22 05 June 2019

The view from Ocean in Exmouth. Ref exf 08-18TI 8070. Picture: Terry Ife

The view from Ocean in Exmouth. Ref exf 08-18TI 8070. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth's beach is set to be awash with events and a beach clean to celebrate World Oceans Day.

The activities have been organised by the town's own Ocean Exmouth, which is showing it support for the day, which sees people around the world celebrate and honour the ocean

On June 8, while millions will be doing their own thing to pay tribute to the world's seas, a yoga session will be staged on the beach, followed by a community beach clean at 1pm.

Peter Gilpin, CEO of Ocean, said: "Ocean Exmouth is supporting World Oceans Day because it's an opportunity for people in Exmouth and around the world to think about how we can come together to protect our oceans,

"As a local, seafront business we feel it's important to bring the community together and highlight the importance of the very thing we're named after."

The yoga session will take place at 10am and the beach clean from 1pm.

