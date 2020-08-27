Ocean soft play reopens following coronavirus lockdown closure

The soft play area at Ocean, Exmouth. Picture: Ocean Archant

A seafront play area in Exmouth has officially reopened following the easing on lockdown restrictions.

A range of precautionary measures have been put in place at Ocean to make sure children are safe at all times.

In the first phase of re-opening, the soft play will operate Monday to Sunday from 9.15am until 5pm. There are different play zones tailored to younger and older age groups.

Additional health and safety measures put in place in relation to soft play include a ‘deep clean’ carried out before re-opening and every 30 days, balls removed from ball pits, reduced capacity and timed sessions. Face masks must be worn by parents and guardians in the seated area while children are in the soft play area and there is a cashless reception and coffee kiosk.

There are one-way routes both in and out and hand sanitisers located throughout Ocean.