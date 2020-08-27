Advanced search

Ocean soft play reopens following coronavirus lockdown closure

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 August 2020

The soft play area at Ocean, Exmouth. Picture: Ocean

The soft play area at Ocean, Exmouth. Picture: Ocean

Archant

A seafront play area in Exmouth has officially reopened following the easing on lockdown restrictions.

The soft play area at Ocean, Exmouth. Picture: OceanThe soft play area at Ocean, Exmouth. Picture: Ocean

A range of precautionary measures have been put in place at Ocean to make sure children are safe at all times.

In the first phase of re-opening, the soft play will operate Monday to Sunday from 9.15am until 5pm. There are different play zones tailored to younger and older age groups.

Additional health and safety measures put in place in relation to soft play include a ‘deep clean’ carried out before re-opening and every 30 days, balls removed from ball pits, reduced capacity and timed sessions. Face masks must be worn by parents and guardians in the seated area while children are in the soft play area and there is a cashless reception and coffee kiosk.

There are one-way routes both in and out and hand sanitisers located throughout Ocean.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Please don’t let your family add to these dreadful statistics - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have your say on how £300,000 should be spent on sports facilities

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

Future of Exmouth seafront development one step closer to be being decided

The Queen's Drive Space in Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Clark

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Please don’t let your family add to these dreadful statistics - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have your say on how £300,000 should be spent on sports facilities

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

Future of Exmouth seafront development one step closer to be being decided

The Queen's Drive Space in Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Clark

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Ocean soft play reopens following coronavirus lockdown closure

The soft play area at Ocean, Exmouth. Picture: Ocean

Artists to showcase their works at Open Studios event

Still life painting from Jo Vollers Picture: Jo Vollers

Quiz time - How much of a sporting ‘know-it-all’ are you?

Sports Quiz header

Devon League latest - Local action on the final Saturday of August

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Under-14s net derby delight

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife