Exmouth nursery rated as 'inadequate' by inspectors for not reporting abuse

An Exmouth nursery has been told it is inadequate by government inspectors after failing to report an allegation of abuse.

Carousel Childcare has been given the lowest possible rating by Ofsted following a recent inspection of the nursery based the company's Exmouth site.

In her report, inspector Bridget Compson said managers and staff did not follow the correct procedures regarding concerns about children's safety and welfare.

Carousel manager Sarka Andersonova said they have already implemented the suggested actions put forward by Ofsted and cited the company's expansion into a second site as a reason why errors were made.

The report said: "Managers and staff do not follow the child protection procedures to safeguard children's welfare.

"While they are aware of the signs that a child might be at risk of harm, in some cases they have not taken direct action regarding concerns about children's safety and welfare.

"Managers have failed to report an allegation of abuse to the relevant agencies and have not notified Ofsted of this allegation."

Carousel, which has a second nursery at the Budleigh Salterton Health and Wellbeing Hub, was told it needed to ensure all concerns about children's welfare are reported, any allegations against staff members are shared with agencies responsible for safeguarding.

The company, which was rated as 'good' in a previous inspection 12 months ago, was also told to improve the use of risk assessments and improve the quality of teaching.

The report added: "The quality of teaching is variable.

"Staff observe and monitor children's progress and plan activities to support aspects of their development.

"However, they do not all use the activities or their interactions with children to support younger children's communication and language development."

The Ofsted report did say that children are happy and settled at Carousel and enjoy regular activities.

Mrs Andersonova said: "It is unfortunate and I am very sad to get this.

"The actions have now been completed and this has shown and highlighted to us where we can improve.

"The cause of this rating was the growth into a second site and a lack of communication, so we are working on those systems with our staff members."