Wing walking Exmouth nurse has fundraiser postponed

A community specialist nurse from Exmouth has had her fundraising wing-walk at Dunkesswell postponed until September.

Gill James, from Exmouth was ready to take part in a wing walk at Dunkesswell airfield at the start of August, its has now been postponed and is planned to go ahead on September 4.

Gill James is raising funds for the RD&E charity, who supported her through treatment of breast cancer in 2016.

Gill found a nine-centimetre lump on her left breast that was later found to be cancerous. Further scans discovered an additional lump in her right breast and a micro cancer on her thyroid.

She received treatment for the cancer at the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (RD&E).

She made the decision to undergo a bilateral mastectomy, the removal of both breasts, and a hemi-thyroidectomy, removal of one lobe from the thyroid gland.

Additionally, Gill completed six rounds of chemotherapy, three weeks of daily radiotherapy and had five operations in total.

Gill James said: “In April 2022, I completed my endocrine therapy, a treatment that stops the effect of certain hormones on breast cancer cells. Now, I can finally draw a line under this part of my life!” Gill said, “this year I celebrate being a cancer survivor”.



“I am indebted to the amazing care and treatment that I received at the hospital, they blew me away with their kindness, patience and compassion”, said Gill, “I owe my life to the RD&E”.



“I saw the RD&E Charity was arranging a wing walk to celebrate the NHS’s 74th birthday, so I thought it would be a great way to show my appreciation."

Ian Roome, head of charity fundraising at the RD&E Charity, said: “Gill’s story is remarkable. It’s really inspiring to hear that she is raising money for the hospital to show her gratitude for the cancer treatment she received. A lovely way to say thank you to the wonderful team at the RD&E”.

If you would like to support Gill’s wing walk go to https://rdecharity.enthuse.com/pf/gillian-james-80238