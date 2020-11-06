Exmouth numbers show tennis becoming ‘ace’ sport

All sports are suffering through the maze of 2020 and a world dominated by Covid restrictions but there has been a ray of hope from the Leisure East Devon, Exmouth Tennis and Fitness Centre.

Despite the restrictions from earlier this year and the fast-approaching second lockdown, the club enjoyed a bumper October and a general renewed enthusiasm for the sport of tennis.

Offering six indoor courts, three outdoor courts, a recently renovated gym and a new café, the Centre has becoming a thriving hub for the community and will hopefully remain that way once the new lockdown is over.

“We’ve had a record month for attendance and new members, with people wanting to get back involved in tennis,” said Duty Manager Freya MacDonald.

“It is great to see people enjoying their tennis and we have the advantage of indoor courts, which is obviously beneficial when the weather is gloomy. I think people have really enjoyed the social aspect of playing tennis again.

“Lockdown has obviously happened before and there is an acceptance from people, but also an interest in continuing tennis because it is a sport that can maintain social distance. However, we do understand things are very strange and difficult for everybody, and people are sympathetic to the situation.”

Like many sports, the LED Exmouth Centre will digest guidance from their governing body over the coming days and then look forward to a happy future of whipped forehands and the topspin down the line.

“The LTA have been in regular contact and we await confirmation of the way forward over the coming days,” said Area Manager Simon Findel-Hawkins.

“While there is uncertainty for everyone, we take great heart from the enthusiasm people have shown for playing tennis. The past few months were tough but we have enjoyed a recent resurgence, with all the courts being taken and numbers back to where we want them.

“We’ve created a really safe environment at the club and people appreciate that. We were starting to flourish again and we are grateful to all our members for their support through a difficult period.”