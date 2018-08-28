Advanced search

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

PUBLISHED: 13:58 24 January 2019

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Archant

Exmouth’s only nightclub has changed hands after being bought by a national hospitality giant

Stonegate Pub Company has acquired Bar Fever Limited (Fever Bars) and its 32 venues across the UK, including Exmouth.

Fever and Boutique, in The Parade, now joins The Merchant, in The Strand, as a Stonegate-owned venue.

The Journal understands it will be business as usual at Fever, which will continue to operate as normal and under the same branding, with no immediate plans to make any changes to the venue or staffing levels.

Stonegate chief executive Simon Longbottom said: “These are two excellent acquisitions for Stonegate which play to our strengths both in terms of market positioning and geography.

“Fever Bars is a business we have watched with interest - and admired - for some time. It is a great cultural fit with our existing portfolio, complementing Stonegate’s businesses, as well as giving us a presence in some new locations.

“We look forward to working with the Fever Bars team, as well as new colleagues who will be joining Stonegate from Novus, and welcoming them into the wider group.”

In a joint statement, Mark Shorting and Nigel Blair, founding directors of Fever Bars, added: “We have had a fantastic 11 years building Fever from one venue into a company of 32 sites.

“The key to Fever Bars’ success has been putting our people and customers first. We are so grateful to have had so many good people at all levels within the company, focused on customer experience and delivering superb entertainment.

“We believe Stonegate is the right company for our people and venues to flourish. We look forward to seeing the enlarged group maximise the future growth potential of the Fever family and its venues.”

