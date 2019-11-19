CANCELLED - Town centre new year's party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey Archant

A new year's party set to be held in centre of Exmouth has been cancelled for the second year running.

Town business owners George Nightingale and Oliver Bainbridge, who run Spoken and The Grapevine, have again been forced to cancel the event planned to take place in The Strand.

The event would have enabled as many as 1,200 revellers to see in 2020 under a weather-proof marquee, enjoying live music with a full bar available.

Last year, the event was cancelled due to concerns raised by town centre businesses.

This year, the New Year's party has been called off after objections from local authorities.

A joint statement made on behalf of the organisers said: "It is with deep regret that we have to yet again cancel the New Year party.

"We have already put in almost £1000 to get this off the ground and are bitterly disappointed by this outcome."

"We are not deterred and know that there is support for this - just a few more hoops to jump through."