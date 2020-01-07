Advanced search

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

PUBLISHED: 17:05 07 January 2020

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

A look back on New Year's Eve in Exmouth.

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: George ProbertExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: George Probert

It is a week ago already since Exmouth welcomed in the new decade and as the Christmas decorations are being put away until next Christmas we thought we'd put together this gallery of pictures from the New Year's Eve celebrations for you to enjoy.

If you have any Exmouth New Year's Eve pictures that you would like to add to our gallery then you can upload them via our photo-sharing website eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk or email them to alex.walton@archant.co.uk

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Anya CorlettExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Anya Corlett

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Aaron MillsExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Aaron Mills

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Wednesday RytterExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Wednesday Rytter

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Natalie BradfordExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Natalie Bradford

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Rebecca ThomasExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Rebecca Thomas

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hope EllisExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hope Ellis

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Jamie DąbrowieckiExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Jamie Dąbrowiecki

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hope EllisExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hope Ellis

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hayden DempseyExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hayden Dempsey

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hayden DempseyExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hayden Dempsey

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah BriersExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah Briers

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah BriersExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah Briers

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah BriersExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah Briers

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Andrew JeavonsExmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Andrew Jeavons

