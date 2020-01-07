Gallery

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland Archant

A look back on New Year's Eve in Exmouth.

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: George Probert Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: George Probert

It is a week ago already since Exmouth welcomed in the new decade and as the Christmas decorations are being put away until next Christmas we thought we'd put together this gallery of pictures from the New Year's Eve celebrations for you to enjoy.

If you have any Exmouth New Year's Eve pictures that you would like to add to our gallery then you can upload them via our photo-sharing website eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk or email them to alex.walton@archant.co.uk

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Anya Corlett Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Anya Corlett

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Aaron Mills Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Aaron Mills

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Wednesday Rytter Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Wednesday Rytter

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Natalie Bradford Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Natalie Bradford

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Rebecca Thomas Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Rebecca Thomas

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hope Ellis Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hope Ellis

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Jamie Dąbrowiecki Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Jamie Dąbrowiecki

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hope Ellis Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hope Ellis

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hayden Dempsey Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hayden Dempsey

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hayden Dempsey Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hayden Dempsey

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah Briers Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah Briers

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah Briers Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah Briers

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah Briers Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Hannah Briers