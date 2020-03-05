Children's Hospice South West set to open Exmouth's latest charity shop

The former Tony Pryce shop in Exmouth which is set to become a new Children's Hospice South West outlet. Picture: Google Archant

Exmouth's latest charity shop is looking for volunteers ahead of its opening next month.

Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) will be opening its newest shop in Exmouth at 11am on Thursday, April 9.

The town centre shop, formerly Tony Pryce Sports, will offer a range of goods, including women's, men's and children's clothing and accessories, as well as children's toys, games and homewares.

It will be open seven days a week, 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

Every item sold will help the charity to offer vital care and respite to more than 500 children with life-limiting conditions and their families across the South West.

Area retail manager Julie Johnston said: "We're really looking forward to the shop opening and being at the heart of the community in Exmouth.

"We're delighted to be able to offer some fantastic pre-loved items and give them the chance to be loved again, all while raising money to help local families who use our three children's hospices.

"However you are able to support us in the store, whether that's shopping with us, by volunteering or dropping off donations, please stop by and say hello, you'll be assured a very warm welcome."

The charity is also on the lookout for some enthusiastic volunteers to help out in the new shop, and volunteer recruitment days are being held at the shop on Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 25 from 10am to 3.30pm.

CHSW volunteer retail advisor Stephanie Robey said: "There's a variety of tasks that people can do to help make a difference, from processing stock received from donations, to creating window displays, dressing mannequins and processing payments.

"It's a great way to meet other people and really help to make a difference in the local community."

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering can email volunteer@chsw.org.uk or call Stephanie on 01271 313 319.

Stock donations to the new shop are welcome and items can be dropped off at the shop any time from March 23 between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively ring 01271 325 270 to arrange collections of large items.