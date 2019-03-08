Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan vote just days away

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton. Archant

Have your say on whether this plan should be used by the district council when deciding on planning applications

A plan drawn up by Exmouth residents on how they want to see the town developed will be put to the vote on Thursday, March 21.

A referendum will be held on whether the Plan should be used by East Devon District Council to help decide on planning applications.

It has taken three years for a steering group to gather the views of local people, on planning issues relating to work, leisure, education, the environment, and many other issues.

It includes the extension and enhancement of Valley Parks, improved cycle and pedestrian networks, a new library and museum complex, better sports and leisure facilities, along with arts and craft facilities, an interpretation centre and community hall.

The final plan is available online www.exmouthneighbourhoodplan.uk and there are hard copies available to read in Exmouth Library, as well as in the Exmouth Town Council Reception on the first floor of Exmouth Town Hall.