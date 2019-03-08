Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan gets community backing at referendum

More than 86 per cent of those who voted in Thursday’s referendum said they wanted the district council to use the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan to help decide planning application for the town

A future vision document has won the backing of the Exmouth community following a referendum.

People who took part in yesterday’s vote were asked whether they want the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan to be adopted by the district council as a planning guidance document and 87.62 per cent said yes.

This means the neighbourhood plan will now go back to East Devon District Council to be formally adopted.

Once this happens, it will be referred to when the council is considering planning application for Exmouth.

There was a turn out of 15.49 per cent.

A total of 19 ballot papers were rejected with 14 being unmarked or ‘wholly void for uncertainty’ while five voters provided more answers than required.