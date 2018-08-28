Exmouth neighbourghood plan referendum set for early March

Residents in Exmouth could be going to the polls in March this year to decide whether a blueprint document should be used to decide the way Exmouth looks in the future.

It is hoped that a referendum on Exmouth’s emerging neighbourhood plan can take place in two months subject to East Devon District Council (EDDC) approval.

At a meeting of Exmouth Town Council, neighbourhood plan steering group chairman Roy Pryke said they have taken the comments from an independent examiner’s final report on board.

He added: “The net effect is that it has strengthened our plan. The points in it are constructive and I think we have been fortunate with the selection of independent examiner.

“I have to say it’s looking a pretty impressive document which essentially focuses on what people have said over the three years – which is how we want Exmouth to look.”

At the town council meeting, members voted unanimously to give the steering group delegated authority to submit the modified plan to EDDC.

The document is set to go before EDDC cabinet next month, and subject to district council ratification, the plan will go to referendum in early March.

Voters will be asked if they accept the neighbourhood plan as a guidance document for the district council when considering planning applications for the town.

If more than 50 per cent answer ‘yes’, the plan will return to EDDC to be officially adopted.

Mr Pryke said the three-year crusade to create a neighbourhood plan for Exmouth was in the ‘final furlong’ but there was still a lot of work to do.

He added: “We think in a good enough place to actually have it done in early March which will avoid complications with local elections.

“What we want is a significant proportion of the electorate to vote and for them to vote positively but at this stage all we can do is say ‘this is what its all about and please come out and vote’. The worst thing would be if we didn’t get a good turnout.”

The independent examiners final report is available by going to http://www.exmouthneighbourhoodplan.uk/