Polls have opened in Exmouth Neighoubrhood Plan vote

Polling station across Exmouth have now opened for registered voters in the town to have their say on whether the emerging neighbourhood plan should be adopted by East Devon District Council

Registered Exmouth voters can go to the polls today to vote for or against adopting the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan. If more than 50 per cent say yes, it will go back to EDDC to be adopted.

The polls will open until 10pm at the following locations:

• Brixington Community Church, Churchill Road

• Palmer House, Churchill Road

• Littlemead Methodist Church, Roundhouse Lane

• Withycombe Rugby Club, Hulham Road

• Littleham Community Hall, West Down Lane

• Clayton House Community Centre, Salterton Road

• Holy Ghost Church Hall, Raddenstile Lane

• All Saints Church Hall, Exeter Road

• Baptist Church, 8 Victoria Road, Exmouth

• Liverton Copse Community Centre, Prince of Wales Drive

• St John The Evangelist Church Hall, Withycombe Village Road