Neighbourhood plan to go before public referendum

A document which sets out how a seaside town will look for the next 12 years is to go before a public referendum.

Residents in Exmouth go to the polls on Thursday, March 21, to decide if they want East Devon District Council to use the neighbourhood plan when deciding planning applications for the area.

When they go to vote, residents will be asked: ‘Do you want East Devon District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Exmouth to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’

The document, which has been produced by Exmouth Town Council in consultation with the community, sets out how residents and businesses want the town to look until 2031.

If more than 50 per cent say yes, the plan will go back to EDDC to be adopted as planning guidance alongside the East Devon Local Plan.

Cllr Bruce de Saram said: “The plan is the result of extensive community consultation and, if approved at referendum, would devolve real powers to the local community to decide how they want their settlements to develop over the years ahead.

“I encourage all residents to read the plan and take part in this exercise of local democracy by voting on March 21.”

The polling stations, open from 7am until 10pm, are as follows:

• Brixington Community Church, Churchill Road

• Palmer House, Churchill Road

• Littlemead Methodist Church, Roundhouse Lane

• Withycombe Rugby Club, Hulham Road

• Littleham Community Hall, West Down Lane

• Clayton House Community Centre, Salterton Road

• Holy Ghost Church Hall, Raddenstile Lane

• All Saints Church Hall, Exeter Road

• Baptist Church, 8 Victoria Road, Exmouth

• Liverton Copse Community Centre, Prince of Wales Drive

• St John The Evangelist Church Hall, Withycombe Village Road

The plan can be viewed by going to the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan website