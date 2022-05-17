News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth coast watch recruit three newbies

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:05 AM May 17, 2022
exmouth nci

Keith Flack, Andy Paterson, Ian Fasham gave their awards at a ceremony at Ocean, Exmouth. - Credit: Exmouth NCI.

The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) at Exmouth has recruited three new watchkeepers.

Following several training sessions of theory and on the job training, station manager, Ivor Jones, presented newly qualified volunteer watchkeepers Keith Flack, Andy Paterson and Ian Fasham with their certificates of achievement following successful assessment.

In addition, they have taken their Royal Yachting Association VHF Radio test with SailExmouth and successfully passed.

They were given their certificates at a ceremony at Ocean, Exmouth on Wednesday, May 11.

They are joining the second busiest National Coastwatch station in Exmouth which is open 365 days a year watching over the safety of vessels, swimmers, boarders, surfers, kayakers, rowers and our visitors to the beaches and waters of Exmouth.

The station is now open 12 hours a day from 8am through to 8pm hours.

Volunteers are always welcome and if you feel you would like to discover more about this worthwhile volunteering and you have the time to give, please visit our website www.exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk.


