Exmouth NCI recruit two new watchkeepers

Exmouth NCI has welcomed two recently qualified watchkeepers to the tower.

Bill Harvey and Nick Robertson, as with all new recruits, have undertaken training watches with trainers who ensure they achieve standards required of NCI volunteers.

Exmouth NCI is part of the UK Search and Rescue and is a declared asset of HM Coastguard.

During training, volunteers learn the history and the overall operation of NCI including the use of equipment in the lookout, logging of vessels, chartwork, health and safety and VHF radio communications.

Nick Robertson is one of the newly qualified Exmouth NCI watchkeepers. - Credit: Martyn Thompson.

As part of the assessment procedure new recruits are required to undertake and pass a VHF radio course; which enables Exmouth NCI to be the 'eyes and ears along the coast. On watch duty 365 days a year.'

Bill Harvey is a newly qualified Exmouth NCI watchkeeper. - Credit: Martyn Thompson.

Ivor Jones, Station Manager said: "We always welcome new faces and with the slightly quieter months coming up, it’s an ideal time to undertake the training watches before assessment."

NCI Exmouth is one of 57 National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) lookout stations around the coasts of England and Wales. Working with HM Coastguard and the RNLI by keeping watch over the estuary and the beach 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The NCI is a charity and the NCI stations form a national volunteer service which keeps a visual watch for water users and people on and in the water and for those on the beach who may get into difficulty.

At Exmouth, the sea approaches to the River Exe estuary can be dangerous in strong onshore winds and swell, as can the strong tidal and river streams inside the estuary mouth and up the river. These present unique hazards to the variety of small boats, personal watercraft and bathers who make use of this marvellous leisure facility.

We are also able to provide radio checks for vessels on VHF Channel 65, our callsign is “Exmouth NCI”.

Interested volunteers can find full details of how to become a Watchkeeper on Exmouth NCI’s web site www.exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk

Mariners remember to call ‘Exmouth NCI’ on VHF CH65 for all radio checks if you are heading out on the Exe Estuary.