Exmouth NCI presentation at Bicton College

Exmouth NCI presenters at Bicton College. Picture: Exmouth NCI Archant

At the invitation of the college authorities, and with Covid-19 guidelines in place, members of Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) talked to students at Bicton College about its work.

During the presentation, students studying for their two-year diploma in Uniformed Public Service learned about the life-saving role volunteer watchkeepers at its Queen’s Drive station play in the region’s integrated search-and-rescue community.

As part of the course, students have to organise a fundraising project and have chosen to support Exmouth NCI.

In coming weeks, the presentation team will be holding two further seminars, including one for first-year degree students who are studying the relationship between the statutory services and the volunteer sector in emergency response.

“Working with Bicton College is a great example of sharing local knowledge, experience and expertise,” said NCI station manager Ivor Jones.

“Safety at sea is not just something students can learn about on the TV but is also a daily reality on the Exmouth coastline.”