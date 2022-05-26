Exmouth watch tower open to the public

The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) at Exmouth is opening the watchtower up for members of the public over Jubilee weekend.

On Thursday, June 2, the Coastwatch House will open the doors to visitors to demonstrate the work they carry out supporting HM Coastguard, the RNLI together with the Harbour Master and other organisations.

In addition, NCI's newly appointed Water Safety Officer, Karen Goldby, will also be present to provide guidance and information. There will be quizzes, children’s activities and learning about safety on our beaches.

On Saturday, June 4, the Queen’s Jubilee Exmouth Rowing Club Race will be taking place and the station manager, Ivor Jones, from NCI Exmouth will be presenting a newly designated trophy, the Queen’s Jubilee Cup, to the winners of this race.

People are urged to go along and watch the racing from approximately noon when the heats will commence.

Volunteers are welcome. Visit www.exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk for more information.