News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth watch tower open to the public

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 2:58 PM May 26, 2022
exmouth seafront

Exmouth National Coast watch Instuition at Exmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) at Exmouth is opening the watchtower up for members of the public over Jubilee weekend.

On Thursday, June 2, the Coastwatch House will open the doors to visitors to demonstrate the work they carry out supporting HM Coastguard, the RNLI together with the Harbour Master and other organisations.

In addition, NCI's newly appointed Water Safety Officer, Karen Goldby, will also be present to provide guidance and information. There will be quizzes, children’s activities and learning about safety on our beaches.

On Saturday, June 4, the Queen’s Jubilee Exmouth Rowing Club Race will be taking place and the station manager, Ivor Jones, from NCI Exmouth will be presenting a newly designated trophy, the Queen’s Jubilee Cup, to the winners of this race.

People are urged to go along and watch the racing from approximately noon when the heats will commence.

Volunteers are welcome. Visit www.exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk for more information.

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

An eyewitness picture of the caravans at the Imperial Recreation Ground

Bailiffs instructed to evict caravans from Exmouth site ‘as soon as...

Dan Wilkins

person
exeter airport

Exeter cargo plane deemed 'beyond economical repair'

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
east devon

Full line-up announced for Exmouth Festival

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Ashley Duhaney and Sam Allen were part of a County Lines operation

Gang responsible for bringing a kilo of drugs into Devon jailed for 23...

Court Reporter

person