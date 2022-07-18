Exmouth NCI host open day this weekend

Exmouth National Coast watch Institution, (NCI) is hosting an open day this Sunday, (July, 24) at its Coastwatch House.

Meet the watchkeepers, hear coastal safety advice and there will be children's activities at their Coastwatch House, alongside the Harbour View Café between 10am. to 4pm.

Nigel Bovey, a volunteer watchkeeper for four years with Exmouth NCI is also progressing to become a trainer.

Exmouth NCI's Nigel Bovey is being promoted from watchkeeper to trainer. - Credit: NCI Exmouth.

Nigel underwent several months training and has recently qualified and now joins our team of volunteer Trainers and Assessors.

Steve Lynch joins the Exmouth team having just qualified as a new volunteer Watchkeeper.

A spokesperson for Exmouth NCI said: “We work seven days a week from 8am to 7pm watching over the safety of those on the beach, in and on the water.

“This is a very busy time of year and in 2022 we have had 19 Incidents involving HM Coastguard and an additional 20 Recordable Events involving the Harbour Master and/or the public.”

NCI Exmouth is one of 57 National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) lookout stations around the UK, who work with HM Coastguard and the RNLI.

Full details of the work they do, can be found on our website www.exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk