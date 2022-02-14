Exmouth NCI on the lookout for presentation bookings

How many of you have walked along Exmouth Seafront and looked up at the tower above the Harbour View Cafe?

What most people don't realise is that on top of the building lies the National Coastwatch Institution, in charge of keeping an eye on comings and goings on the Exe Estuary.

The NCI team has already visited five venues around Exmouth to talk about the work carried out by the volunteer watchkeepers, the history of the organization, and other aspects as appropriate to the audience, according to Hugh Desouza, deputy station manager of the Exmouth branch.

Hugh explained that talks can be geared to accommodate different age ranges, and interests.

One of the latest talks took place at Bicton College, where the content was slanted to fit with the syllabus of the course of their Military and Uniformed Services.

Other organizations this year that have benefited from the presentations this year are – Budleigh Salterton Probus Club, Exeter Forum, and The Meyer Court Residential Home.

Further talks have been booked for Starcross Fishing and Cruising Club, Exmouth Probus Club and Magnolia Women’s Institute.

NCI Exmouth was established in 1998 and is and is part of the region’s search-and-rescue capability.

It is one of the busiest stations in the UK and is presently manned by 60 volunteer watchkeepers all of whom have received extensive training for the role.

Hugo DeSouza Station Manager giving a presentation - Credit: National Coastwatch Institution

Hugh said: "A great variety of different organizations have invited us along to talk about NCI Exmouth.

"Many people will pass our lookout opposite Ocean on Marine Parade and not really understand what role NCI plays in supporting Her Majesty's Coastguard as part of the Search and rescue Organization around our coastline.

"Our presentations give a good overview of our operations, give an understanding of how our role can support and benefit the community of Exmouth and assist in keeping our visitors and beach users safe throughout the year."

If you are interested in booking a presentation, you can find contact details online at exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk.

Presentations are free of charge, but being a charity donations are welcome.