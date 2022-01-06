New nature walks around Exmouth are a 'breath of fresh air' for mental wellbeing

New nature walking guides around Exmouth have launched this week, and they are just what the doctor ordered.

The three new 'Green Health Routes' all start at the front door of Exmouth GP surgeries, including the Imperial, Haldon, Claremont, Rolle and Raleigh.

The guides have been developed by Dr Tom Wright as part of a three-year Exmouth community nature project.

Designed by local graphic designer Beci Boxall, they not only show the route of the walks and points of interest but also calories burned, step count and what wildlife to keep an eye out for along the way.

Dr Tom Wright, GP Trainee at Imperial Medical Practice, said: “Why not make one of your new year’s resolutions to get active outdoors in nature? We know that it is beneficial for both our physical and mental health.

"A recent study has shown that visiting nature once a week is associated with better health. Just spending time in nature can help manage anxiety and depression and improve emotional wellbeing. Connecting with nature also makes us more likely to take care of the environment.

"Combine this with being more physically active and we see improvements in all areas of our health, including weight management, heart health and blood sugar control. Walking is a great way to do this as it’s free and easy to access."

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coast, Country and Environment, said: “One lesson we have learned from the Covid-19 pandemic is the value of fresh air and exercise. We have fabulous walks in and around Exmouth and I do encourage everyone to put their best foot forward for 2022, get outside and enjoy these great walks.”

Cllr Nick Hookway, East Devon District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Culture, Sport, Leisure and Tourism and Ward Councillor for Exmouth Littleham Ward, said: "This is a great idea to encourage Exmouth residents to get out and do something positive for their health by enjoying the wonderful scenery that we have around Exmouth."

The guides are available at any of the mentioned surgeries or can be downloaded from the East Devon District Council website.